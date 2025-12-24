Specification
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System
Description:
Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management.
Key Features:
Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit.
Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is reached.
Safety Margin Protection: Built-in logic to prevent trading during low margin levels or high spreads, avoiding "Stop Out" scenarios.
Interactive Real-time Dashboard: Monitor Equity, Profit, and Margin levels directly on your chart.
Optimized Execution: Tested and verified on MQL5 Cloud Servers with 0 compilation errors.
Support:
I offer full support for custom modifications and optimization based on your trading strategy.
