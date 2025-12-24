I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor developer to fix a chart distortion / corruption issue in my existing EA (EA ALPHA).

Issue Description

When the EA is attached to the chart on a specific broker (ATFX), the chart becomes visually distorted

The distortion appears on the left-hand side / historical area of the chart

The same EA works correctly on other brokers (e.g. CFI)

A previous developer partially fixed the issue by removing some chart-side logic, but this introduced unintended side effects

Objective of This Task

Properly fix the chart distortion / corruption issue

Ensure the EA draws objects cleanly and safely

Maintain chart stability across: timeframe changes chart reloads different brokers



Important Clarifications

This is an MT5 EA (MQL5) , not MT4

This task is NOT about changing trading logic or strategy

Order execution, risk management, and trading rules must remain unchanged

The fix should be clean and professional, not a workaround

What I Will Provide

Full .mq5 source code

Screenshots showing the chart distortion issue

Explanation of what was previously removed to temporarily fix the problem

What I Expect From the Developer

Strong experience with: MT5 chart objects graphical rendering object creation/deletion lifecycle

Ability to identify: improper object handling incorrect use of historical data broker-specific chart behavior issues

Delivery of: corrected .mq5 source code brief explanation of what caused the distortion and how it was fixed



Not Required

No new features

No UI redesign

No optimization

No strategy changes

Budget & Time

This is a bug-fix / stabilization task

Expected effort: a few hours

Budget: open to reasonable offers

IP & Confidentiality (Important)

All source code and logic remain the exclusive intellectual property of my company.

The EA or its components must not be reused, resold, or distributed in any form.

How to Apply

Please apply only if you: