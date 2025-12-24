Specification
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor developer to fix a chart distortion / corruption issue in my existing EA (EA ALPHA).
Issue Description
-
When the EA is attached to the chart on a specific broker (ATFX), the chart becomes visually distorted
-
The distortion appears on the left-hand side / historical area of the chart
-
The same EA works correctly on other brokers (e.g. CFI)
-
A previous developer partially fixed the issue by removing some chart-side logic, but this introduced unintended side effects
Objective of This Task
-
Properly fix the chart distortion / corruption issue
-
Ensure the EA draws objects cleanly and safely
-
Maintain chart stability across:
-
timeframe changes
-
chart reloads
-
different brokers
-
Important Clarifications
-
This is an MT5 EA (MQL5), not MT4
-
This task is NOT about changing trading logic or strategy
-
Order execution, risk management, and trading rules must remain unchanged
-
The fix should be clean and professional, not a workaround
What I Will Provide
-
Full .mq5 source code
-
Screenshots showing the chart distortion issue
-
Explanation of what was previously removed to temporarily fix the problem
What I Expect From the Developer
-
Strong experience with:
-
MT5 chart objects
-
graphical rendering
-
object creation/deletion lifecycle
-
-
Ability to identify:
-
improper object handling
-
incorrect use of historical data
-
broker-specific chart behavior issues
-
-
Delivery of:
-
corrected .mq5 source code
-
brief explanation of what caused the distortion and how it was fixed
-
Not Required
-
No new features
-
No UI redesign
-
No optimization
-
No strategy changes
Budget & Time
-
This is a bug-fix / stabilization task
-
Expected effort: a few hours
-
Budget: open to reasonable offers
IP & Confidentiality (Important)
All source code and logic remain the exclusive intellectual property of my company.
The EA or its components must not be reused, resold, or distributed in any form.
How to Apply
Please apply only if you:
-
Have solid MT5 EA experience
-
Have fixed chart/object-related issues before
-
Can explain your approach clearly before starting