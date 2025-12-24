FreelanceSections

I need a gold trading robot/bot

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

Hi! I need a trading bot/robot to automate my trades. I don't need much complicated bot. I want it to enter, exit trade and can do this in matter of second or multiple times in a second. Should be able to adjust, put SL/TP in the same menu. Would appreciate your ideas! Please write to me before anything else!

Similar orders
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system (user selectable)
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD
Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
Ema Slope logic needs to be fine tuned & consolidation filter to be added 30 - 50 USD
Strategy Name: SHA & Fast Ema Pullback for BTCUSD Scalping Indicators Used: Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5.ex5, Fast EMA, Trend Ema, RSI Filters Used: Break Even Filter, Ema Slope Filter, Day-wise Filter, Session/ Time Filter, Loss Filter Lots: Fixed Size, 50% lots booked when Risk to Reward is 1:1 Stop Loss: in Points Trailing SL: starts once Risk to Reward 1:1 is achieved Target: 2000 Pts (max) Buy Setup Ema
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD
want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic
Need new EA to be developed according to my requirement 30 - 150 USD
1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with the specified period (InpMATrendPeriod). If the current EMA value is greater than the previous one, the trend is seen as growing (ema_current > ema_previous). Alternatively, if current EMA is
Profitable MT5 EA wanted even martingale 30 - 45 USD
I’m looking for a highly profitable, robust EA for MT5. Targets 3% profit/month with max 1% drawdown Trades 1 signal pair 1+ year stable backtesting "Retard proof" execution Price isn't an issue. Must provide demo for testing + proof of performance Requirements: Demo version for evaluation Source code (.mq5) Serious developers only Only serious developer

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)

Placed orders1
