Specification
Hi! I need a trading bot/robot to automate my trades. I don't need much complicated bot. I want it to enter, exit trade and can do this in matter of second or multiple times in a second. Should be able to adjust, put SL/TP in the same menu. Would appreciate your ideas! Please write to me before anything else!
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0