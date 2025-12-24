MQL5 Indicators Other
Specification
I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical ea original source code so you will be basically analyzing trade history
Requirements:
Analyze historical trading data and identify the original strategy logic
Build a new EA that accurately replicates the existing strategy
Extensive experience with algorithmic trading and MetaTrader (MT4/MT5)
Ability to demonstrate prior successful EA development and strategy replication
Payment Terms: Payment will only be released upon successful project completion. The final EA must undergo a 2-week testing period to confirm that it precisely imitates the original strategy’s performance.
If you are confident you can deliver a fully accurate and reliable EA, please reach out with relevant experience and examples.
