How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 149
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well ... the key article about MT5 ias this one (my opinion sorry):
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
Do not look at the title of this article - seems - the title is promotional one.
I am talking about content - content is really great and there are a lot of good links inside this article.
So, basicly - I started with this one.
Later on - I can describe about what I like, what I do not like, and what I do not understand sorry.
Just for example - I really like this feature - moving sl/tp by mouse on the chart
I am trading almost in every day so it is what I like: stop loss/take profit may be moved by mouse as the lines on the chart.
About programming - I personally was stucked with icustom ... you know that for MT4 - it may be really issue: if indicator was based on 3 other indicators and one of them is based on 2 others so ...
Just the example of trading on close bar.
Do you see sell signal here? :
New bar is open ... do you see this signal on close bar? not ... so - we do not open sell trade on this signal. Because bar was closed without signal:
I am also trying to move from MT4 to MT5, and at first it feels a little confusing because the whole order and position system is different. In MT4 we are used to seeing every trade separately, but MT5 works more around positions and deals, so it takes some time to understand.
The biggest thing for me was learning how orders, positions, and deals are connected. After understanding this, managing trades becomes much easier. I also like some new MT5 features, especially the ability to move stop loss and take profit directly on the chart.For people coming from MQL4, programming in MQL5 also needs some adjustment. Things like indicators, handles, and using custom indicators in EAs are different from the old way. It is better to first understand the basics instead of directly converting MT4 code.
Developing a Terminal Manager (Part 2): Running Multiple Terminal Instances
In the first part of the series, we set out to create a web interface for managing the starting and stopping of MetaTrader 5 instances on a local computer. We defined the system architecture by starting with the development of a minimum viable product (MVP) — a web server capable of handling HTTP requests and managing a single terminal instance. While we were at it, we covered key concepts such as APIs, REST, HTTP requests, and decorators.
...Now it is time to expand the functionality and move on to the next stages — implementing more complex features, such as managing multiple terminal instances, state persistence, integration with the MetaTrader 5 API, and a web interface with comprehensive information about the terminals.