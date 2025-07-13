Candle Replay Magnifier visually replays historical candles over the current chart area for comparative analysis. This indicator overlays past price bars from a selected date onto the live chart, allowing traders to study candle patterns, volatility, and structure in real time. Includes dynamic range highlighting and detailed tooltips showing open, high, low, close, range, direction, time, and volume for each replay candle.

A quick little script to make traders' lives easier. The one thing that always annoys me is resetting the properties like colors for a new chart, to make it look the way i like it. So Here is a script to make things smoother.

"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols