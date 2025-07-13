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Period Converter Mod - service for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
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The service creates a custom symbol with non-standard timeframe. 


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/60406

Candle Replay Magnifier Candle Replay Magnifier

Candle Replay Magnifier visually replays historical candles over the current chart area for comparative analysis. This indicator overlays past price bars from a selected date onto the live chart, allowing traders to study candle patterns, volatility, and structure in real time. Includes dynamic range highlighting and detailed tooltips showing open, high, low, close, range, direction, time, and volume for each replay candle.

Check And Delete Chart Object Script Check And Delete Chart Object Script

Script

Quick Chart Setter: Instant Color Themes for MT5 Traders Quick Chart Setter: Instant Color Themes for MT5 Traders

A quick little script to make traders' lives easier. The one thing that always annoys me is resetting the properties like colors for a new chart, to make it look the way i like it. So Here is a script to make things smoother.

2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands 2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands

"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols