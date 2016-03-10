Add indicator to back test visual mode
just load it as if it was a live chart ?
Marco vd Heijden:
just load it as if it was a live chart ?
just load it as if it was a live chart ?
I don´t uderstand what you say, explain more plz. I am new in metatrader.
If I click right button in displayed image in post. Don´t show menu to add templete with indicator. If I right in chart nothing happens. I don´t know how add template to back test chart. This chart not works like live chart.
I also test with differents versions of metatrader 5. So I think that is not a bug.
Solved here:
https://forum.mql4.com/67869
Can't load template when using strategy tester ? - MQL4 forum
- www.mql5.com
Can't load template when using strategy tester ? - MQL4 forum
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
¿How can I see a indicator in back test visual mode "Strategy Tester Visualization" ?
I read:
You can backtest two indicators if you put it on your live trading chart. (OK) Then save it as template. (OK)Then open backtester and start it. (OK) Then click on pause the backtester (OK )and load the template at the backtester chart.(NO) Then start backtester again. Dont STOP backtester. Just PAUSE it.
I do not know how to do this, I can not add indicator to my paused visual mode. If I click right button to add template the right click button menu don´t show. I am talking about strategy tester that I show in picture. I want to see here indicator in back test.