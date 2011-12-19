CodeBaseSections
SpreadCandlesCreator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator builds a candlestick chart consisting of floating spread current values in online mode.

The main objective is observation of a definite broker spread changes. The indicator displays candlesticks online only, the candlestick chart is not saved and stored anywhere.

SpreadCandlesCreator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/665

