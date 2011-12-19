Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SpreadCandlesCreator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7716
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator builds a candlestick chart consisting of floating spread current values in online mode.
The main objective is observation of a definite broker spread changes. The indicator displays candlesticks online only, the candlestick chart is not saved and stored anywhere.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/665
CADXWOnArray class is designed for calculation of ADXW (Average Directional Movement Index Wilder, ADX Wilder) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.IncADXOnArray
CADXOnArray class is designed for calculation of ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.
Vertical time grid with four hours step.IncMACDOnArray
CMACDOnArray class is designed for calculation of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.