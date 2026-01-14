Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 44
You mean - indicators are repainting? I did not see it on my MT5 sorry. Besides, some EAs were created based on those indicators. It may be because of data is loading MT ... or for some other reason ... besides, it may be on open bar ... besides, which versions are you using?
no repainting ; it's about a wrong in program of code.
i say : if you leave your chart that have " TrendStrength_v2 " indicator in any time frame for several candle to pass ;
then for that chart : if you change to another time frame and again to the first time frame there is problem.
you can check it:
just leave a chart with out change to another time frame for 4~6 candle.
My charts are permanent opened, and I am always switching between timeframes ... besides, I am not using this v2 ...
Anyway - I will try to look at it - thanks for informating.
I don't see the problem neither.
Can you provide a step by step procedure to reproduce the problem and/or screenshot ?
My charts are permanent opened, and I am always switching between timeframes ...
do not switching between time frame for a few candle .
then change and back again to the first ;
sorry for my bad english,
:)
Hi TIMisthebest,
I received your email message about same issue with AFL winner. But from what I see - it is some issue with your internet or something. Because as I see - some part of indicator is not loaded for you but I do not have this problem sorry ...
I will watch it on the way you described. Anyway - thanks for the information.