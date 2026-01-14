Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 43
The technical analysis for this week is described on this thread GBPUSD Technical Analysis and Forecast 21.04 - 28.04 : Choppy Bearish But as to the other pairs so sorry - I will wait for some days: market is in ranging/choppy for most of the majors so no need to provide the image/screenshots for example. To make it shorter:
It was big price movement for now for EURUSD and USDCHF but if I am not wrong - it was because of high impacted news event: German Flash Manufacturing PMI
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.23
Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd movement
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.23
Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1
Just short explanation:
EURUSD broke almost all support levels except 1.2978 which is the border of Ichimoku cloud namely Sinkou Span B. If the price will break this Span B line on closed bar so the trend will be changed to bearish for H4 timeframe. For D1 timeframe - price is in bearish trying to break 1.3001 support level on close bar, and Chinkou Span line came very close to historical price to possible crossing it from above to below.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, D1, 2013.04.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd d1
And interesting situation is going on for USDCHF H1: breakout. Next resistance level to break is 0.9392
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23
Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1
About USDCHF - this 0.9392 resistance line/level was broken by price so the next level is 0.9403 :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf 0.9403
Just to continue with USDCHF : this 0.9414 seems proven next resistance level, see here:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf 0.9413 next level
And here ( we can see the nearest support level too):
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M5, 2013.04.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf 0.9414
This level was broken too. Next level is 0.9430 -
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf 0.9430
It may be interesting to watch those 2 pairs for today: EURUSD and USDCHF :
As USDCHF is leading pair in most of the cases for USDCHF/EURUSD so we may see some movement today (uptrend for USDCHF and downtrend for EURUSD).
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1 trying for uptrend
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1 trying for downtrend
This my scenario was not correct sorry: USDCHF is on ranging market condition for now:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1 ranging
hi;
about Indicator's" Trend strength & Absolute strength ",
as you see in below picture's,
pic.1):
in time 12:00 (M30 time frame) Trend strength look like above chart, after several candle without change time frame for that chart
we have below :
but ;
if change time frame to another and again set it on previous time frame ( m15 and then again on M30 whit out lose time ) the real is like below pic.
==========
and for " Absolute strength ", also we have this story .