The technical analysis for this week is described on this thread GBPUSD Technical Analysis and Forecast 21.04 - 28.04 : Choppy Bearish But as to the other pairs so sorry - I will wait for some days: market is in ranging/choppy for most of the majors so no need to provide the image/screenshots for example. To make it shorter:

  • EURUSD : H4/D1 in ranging/choppy
  • USDCHF : H4/D1 in ranging/choppy  
  • GBPUSD : H4/D1 in ranging/choppy
  • USDJPY : H4/D1 in flat 

It was big price movement for now for EURUSD and USDCHF but if I am not wrong - it was because of high impacted news event: German Flash Manufacturing PMI

 

EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.23

EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.23

Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd movement

EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.23, Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.23

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.23

Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h1

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.23, Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 


 

Just short explanation:

EURUSD broke almost all support levels except 1.2978 which is the border of Ichimoku cloud namely Sinkou Span B. If the price will break this Span B line on closed bar so the trend will be changed to bearish for H4 timeframe. For D1 timeframe - price is in bearish trying to break 1.3001 support level on close bar, and Chinkou Span line came very close to historical price to possible crossing it from above to below.

EURUSD, D1, 2013.04.23

EURUSD, D1, 2013.04.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd d1

EURUSD, D1, 2013.04.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

And interesting situation is going on for USDCHF H1: breakout. Next resistance level to break is 0.9392

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h1

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23, Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

About USDCHF - this 0.9392 resistance line/level was broken by price so the next level is 0.9403 :

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf 0.9403

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
Just to continue with USDCHF : this 0.9414 seems proven next resistance level, see here:

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf 0.9413 next level

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


And here ( we can see the nearest support level too):

USDCHF, M5, 2013.04.23

USDCHF, M5, 2013.04.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf 0.9414

USDCHF, M5, 2013.04.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
This level was broken too. Next level is 0.9430 -

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf 0.9430

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

It may be interesting to watch those 2 pairs for today: EURUSD and USDCHF :

  • EURUSD H1 : this pair is trying to go for downtrend (correction within primary bullish was started after breakout).
  • USDCHF H1 : this pair is trying for uptrend (bullish is trying to be continuing after rally).

As USDCHF is leading pair in most of the cases for USDCHF/EURUSD so we may see some movement today (uptrend for USDCHF and downtrend for EURUSD).

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h1 trying for uptrend

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.25

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.25

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h1 trying for downtrend

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.25, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
This my scenario was not correct sorry: USDCHF is on ranging market condition for now:

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h1 ranging

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.25, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
hi;

about Indicator's"  Trend strength & Absolute strength ",

as you see in below picture's, 

pic.1):


in time 12:00 (M30 time frame) Trend strength  look like above chart, after several candle without change time frame for that chart

we have below :

 

but ;

if change time frame to another and again set it on previous time frame ( m15 and then again on M30 whit out lose time ) the real is like below pic.


==========

and for " Absolute strength ", also we have this story .

