So, primary trend for GBPUSD H1 (and for H4 and D1 as well) is bearish. But secondary ... I have no idea sorry. It depeneds where Chinkou Span line will go to.
That is why I said that "someone is moving the price for GBPUSD" - we can see it here (GBPUSD M1):

 

I do not like to trade GBPUSD :)

 

I created sell strop order at the price 1.5566 ... seems - breadown for GBPUSD.

We need the thread for forecasting of the price movement :) 

 

Levels for GBPUSD for now:

  • possible sell stop order at 1.5532
  • possible buy stop order at 1.5576 

 

  • possible sell stop order at 1.5546
  • possible buy stop order at 1.5579 
 

Next update - see levels on the image. I call this situation as "ready to go" :)

 

 

This is updated levels (see red dotted line and blue dotted line for values):

 

 

If we are talking about market condition so I am suggesting one indicator which is monitoring the spread. Indicator is here to download. Strongly recommended especially during high impacted news events.

 

 

Possible breakout for EURUSD may be soon (H1 timeframe). But we need to wait for 1 or 2 next bars to be closed just to be sure about it.

 

 

That is why we need to trade or evaluate the market condition on close bar only :) Breakout for USDCHF M1 timeframe:

 

