Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 21
So, if someone is having some ideas or charts about analysis or about market condition so please participate on this thread please.
because market condition (or analysis) can be evaluated by
and more and moreI know - many traders are making analysis for them selves so - please upload it here.
This is updated situation for USDCHF H4 timeframe (everything is qwritten on the chart):
Just about market condition for now.
EURUSD D1 - breakdown may be soon. As soon as the price will break the border of the cloud on close bar. After that - we can exprect ranging market condition.
USDCHF D1 - price broke the border of Ichimoku cloud on open bar so breakout may be as soon as Chinkou Span line will cross the price on historical data on close bar. Seems - 1 or 2 days more ...
EURUSD H4 - bearish for long time ago
USDCHF H4 - bullish is going on. I think - it will be correction soon so it may be good to close the trades by fixing the profit for now.
EURUSD H1 - bear market rally started on open bar
USDCHF H1 - correction started on open bar. We need to wait until open bar will be close to be sure about it.
Market condition for USDCHF and EURUSD for now.
EURUSD:
USDCHF:
Just some conclusion - it may be necessary to watch USDCHF just to underatsnd where the price will go to for the next half a day for example.
Well ... when I was writing previous comment so Chinkou Span line was crossing the price on historycal data from above to below so it may be breakdown for USDCHF soon.
USDCHF is leading pair in most of the cases if we are talking about USDCHF / EURUSD. So, if we want to understand about where the price for EURUSD will go to - we should watch USDCHF. Just my experience.