So, if someone is having some ideas or charts about analysis or about market condition so please participate on this thread please.

because market condition (or analysis) can be evaluated by

  • moving averages indicator
  • shifted moving averages indicator
  • 3 or more moving averages indicators
  • digital filters (which I like most)

and more and more

I know - many traders are making analysis for them selves so - please upload it here.
 

This is updated situation for USDCHF H4 timeframe (everything is qwritten on the chart):


 
I missed some good price movement today :(
 
The USDCHF price move back again after last breakdown criss-cross of maksigen indicator.
 

Just about market condition for now.

EURUSD D1 - breakdown may be soon. As soon as the price will break the border of the cloud on close bar. After that - we can exprect ranging market condition.



USDCHF D1 - price broke the border of Ichimoku cloud on open bar so breakout may be as soon as Chinkou Span line will cross the price on historical data on close bar. Seems - 1 or 2 days more ...


 

EURUSD H4 - bearish for long time ago


USDCHF H4 - bullish is going on. I think - it will be correction soon so it may be good to close the trades by fixing the profit for now.

 

EURUSD H1 - bear market rally started on open bar


USDCHF H1 - correction started on open bar. We need to wait until open bar will be close to be sure about it.

 
if someone is trading on lower timeframe and keeping buy trades for USDCHF - it may be good to close them ... few minutes ago for example sorry :) :)
 

Market condition for USDCHF and EURUSD for now.

EURUSD:

  • M30 - correction, but price is below Ichimoku cloud on open bar so most probably - we will have bearish for this timeframe in the near future
  • H1 - bearish is continuing on open bar
  • H4 - bearish is continuing on open bar
  • D1 - it was breakdown yesterday or day before yesterday. The price was stopped by the vborder of Ichimoku cloud. If price will break 1.3161 resistance line from above so we may have ranging market condition for the many days.


USDCHF:

  • M30 - ranging. If price will break 0.9301 resistance, 0.9306 and finally 0.9323 so we may have good breakout
  • H1 - this is some kind of dilemma is going on: if Chinkou Span line will cross the price from above so we may have correction (breakdown on lower timeframes). If not so we may have breakout with resistance 0.9301 and 0.9309.
  • H4 - correction under primary bullish
  • D1 - Chinkou Spam is very near the price to be ready to go anywhere - same situation with H1

Just some conclusion - it may be necessary to watch USDCHF just to underatsnd where the price will go to for the next half a day for example.

Well ... when I was writing previous comment so Chinkou Span line was crossing the price on historycal data from above to below so it may be breakdown for USDCHF soon.

USDCHF is leading pair in most of the cases if we are talking about USDCHF / EURUSD. So, if we want to understand about where the price for EURUSD will go to - we should watch USDCHF. Just my experience.

