Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 117
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.16 08:00
Quant Signals For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, & Other Majors - Barclays (based on efxnews article)
The latest signals from Barclays Capital 'FX Quantitative Analyzer' model:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.17 08:42
5 Reasons Why EUR/USD Shorts Are Attractive Again - BNPP (based on efxnews article)
BNP Paribas maintains short position for EURUSD from early this week from 1.1025 with 1.05 as a target, and those are 5 reasons about why this bank is considering the short for this pair:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.17 10:47
Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on dailyfx article)
A meaningful pickup in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may boost the appeal of the greenback and spur fresh monthly lows in EUR/USD as it fuels speculation for a Fed rate hike in 2015.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Signs of stronger price growth may encourage the Fed to adopt a more hawkish tone for monetary policy, and we may see a growing number of central bank officials show a greater willingness to remove the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) later this year as Chair Janet Yellen remains confident in achieving the 2% target for inflation over the policy horizon.
However, waning business confidence paired with the weakness in private-sector consumption may continue to drag on price growth, and a dismal CPI print may generate a near-term rebound in EUR/USD as it drags on interest rate expectations.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Headline & Core CPI Picks Up in June
Bearish USD Trade: Consumer Price Inflation Falls Short of Market Expectations
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.
EURUSD Daily
USDJPY M5: 19 pips price movement by USD - CPI news event:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.19 14:24
'EURUSD would trade down to about .9840 in August before trading back to 1.1450+' (based on dailyfx article)
W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and below 100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0461 support level and 1.1466 resistance level:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.19 18:33
Morgan Stanley - Outlooks For The Coming Week (based on efxnews article)
EUR: Bearish
JPY: Bullish
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.20 10:15
Credit Suisse - 'run a limit order to sell EUR/USD at 1.0962, with a stop at 1.1036 and a target at 1.0745.' (based on efxnews article)
Credit Suisse is still considering the bearish breakdown for EURUSD to be going very soon from now. The key support level to be crossed for the breakdown to be started is 1.7041:
And there is some strategy which CS proposed for us:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 19.07 - 26.07: bearish breakdown
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.20 13:43
This is interesting situation on M5 timeframe: the price was reversed to the bullush condition and it was stopped by 1.0844 resistance level. The next target (for buy stop order placing) is 1.0859 :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.20 17:52
Fundamental Reasons to Sell EUR - Credit Agricole (based on efxnews article)
Credit Agricole suggested to sell for EUR just because of the following:
From the technical point of view, the next target for EURUSD is 1.0461 after crossing 1.0818 resistance level so the fundamental expectations of Credit Agricole are more than real ones in this situation for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.21 12:56
Citibank - pause in the heavy EUR selling, another round of GBP strength (based on efxnews article)
EUR:
"Overall, this highlights that the Greek risk is not a predominant driver of positioning, but that rates and policy expectations are. With the ECB highlighting policy will remain unchanged deep into 2016, there may be a pause in the heavy EUR selling."
GBP:
"Leveraged accounts were the strong buyers of GBP in the past week, after BOE signaled earlier rate hikes were likely. However, Real Money, which has long been a GBP buyer failed to follow through."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.21 17:10
EURUSD price and 100 hour MA (based on forexlive article)
'The EURUSD price and the 100 hour MA are meeting as NY traders enter for the trading day. The 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart below) is at 1.0878 and that is the high for the day. Risk can defined and limited at the level. The 22 day Average true range is 124 pips. Yesterday's range was a year tying low of 50 pips. All of this says, look for an extension. So although the 100 hour MA is a risk defining level and the price is currently stalling - suggesting a selling interest, it remains a finger on the button trade. That is if the price moves above the 100 hour MA.'