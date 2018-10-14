RENKO CHART IN MT5 - page 2

honest_knave:

I'd actually prefer to see native support for other chart styles, as other platforms do.

But I'd settle for offline charts 

I totally agree. Currently MT5 has tick history capability. Therefore, it would be possible to implement alternative charts natively (renko, range, seconds charts, tick charts (in main chart window), equal volume charts, etc, etc). So, there would be no need for offline charts. I think the offline charts were a patch (they worked slower, etc). They were the only possible solution in MT4, but I think MT5 could have other solutions, even better.


Regards.

 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

I totally agree. Currently MT5 has tick history capability. Therefore, it would be possible to implement alternative charts natively (renko, range, seconds charts, tick charts (in main chart window), equal volume charts, etc, etc). So, there would be no need for offline charts. I think the offline charts were a patch (they worked slower, etc). They were the only possible solution in MT4, but I think MT5 could have other solutions, even better.


Regards.

Chart EURUSD, H1, 2017.08.31 12:02 UTC, ForexTime Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Median renko chart
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254


A free and open source alternative ... worked perfectly for me.

Renko 2.0 Offline
Renko 2.0 Offline non-trading expert generates custom symbol information on 1M chart. A complete Renko chart with wicks. Now Offline! References the Symbol library for MetaTrader 5 by fxsaber. Configure...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.19 16:44

Renko


The forum

  1. Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System thread 
  2. Are Renko charts more profitable? - the thread with the information and indicators to download
  3. Renko Bar |Day Trading | What are Renko Bars | How do Renko Bars Work - the post with video
  4. Renko (extraction from Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z) - the post with mini-article 
  5. How to Use Renko Bricks and Moving Averages to Find Trades - the post 
  6. The 3 Step EMA and Renko Strategy for Trading Trends - the post with mini-article 
  7. Trading Trends with Renko Charts - the post with mini-article
CodeBase

  1. Renko 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  2. AdaptiveRenko - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  3. Renko EA - expert for MetaTrader 4  
  4. Renko_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Renko Scalper - expert for MetaTrader 4
  6. Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  7. Renko Charts - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  8. Renko - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. Renko_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  10. Renko Charts - expert for MetaTrader 4
  11. Tipu Renko Live - indicator for MetaTrader 4  
  12. Renko Live Charts v4.13 - expert for MetaTrader 4
  13. Renko Chart from ticks (Most precise method) - expert for MetaTrader 4
  14. Renko Range Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  15. RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  16. Renko Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Articles

  1. Indicator for Renko charting - MetaTrader 5 article 
  2. How to create an indicator of non-standard charts for MetaTrader Market - MetaTrader 4 article 
  3. Synthetic Bars - A New Dimension to Displaying Graphical Information on Prices - MetaTrader 4 article 
  4. Indicator for Constructing a Three Line Break Chart - MetaTrader 5 article

============


 

Here is some stuff on renko-based trading under MetaTrader 5 in my blog:

 
ikateufel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254


A free and open source alternative ... worked perfectly for me.

ikateufel do you have used this enough so that you can say that it works perfectly? Because I'm testing live since the strategy tester cannot be used for offline charts, and I always read that offline charts in MT5 is very buggy, so I am not sure that this is reliable...could you share your experience?
