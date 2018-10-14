RENKO CHART IN MT5 - page 2
I'd actually prefer to see native support for other chart styles, as other platforms do.
But I'd settle for offline charts
I totally agree. Currently MT5 has tick history capability. Therefore, it would be possible to implement alternative charts natively (renko, range, seconds charts, tick charts (in main chart window), equal volume charts, etc, etc). So, there would be no need for offline charts. I think the offline charts were a patch (they worked slower, etc). They were the only possible solution in MT4, but I think MT5 could have other solutions, even better.
Regards.
A free and open source alternative ... worked perfectly for me.
Here is some stuff on renko-based trading under MetaTrader 5 in my blog:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20254
A free and open source alternative ... worked perfectly for me.