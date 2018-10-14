RENKO CHART IN MT5
HI MT5 DEVELOPERS,
THIS MAIL AM WRITING BEHALF OF PEPOL WHO DOING FOREX TRADEING WITH HELP OF RENKO CHARTS,ALL TRADERS REQUEST IS IN MT5 PLATFORM THEY LOOKING FOR OFFLINE CHARTS ,SO KINDLY REQUEST THE DEVELOPERS TO CREATE THE CODING FOR OFFLINE CHARTS.
MAKE IT AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE,,MANY TRADERS ARE WAITING
Would you please, use small character when writing in forum.
MetaQuotes have no plan to create offline chart. An offline chart in MT4 is basically just a file reading. In MT4, it is MT4 reading the .hst file and show as a chart.
In mql5, you can create CI as a renko chart without the need for offline chart. To detect that renko CI, you can use some Chart Operations - like ChartIndicatorGet for example - and from there you can get the value of that renko CI.
Hi svinoth,
I am not related to developers or any but as I know - there are some indicators (renko related) for MT4 which are used for off-line chart, right?
As I know - MT5 is having more functionality (compare with MT4 for example) so I just hope that similar indicators will not be needed to work on off-line chart anymore.
Everything is going on so it is just a matter of time :)
Just my opinion sorry.
Hi ..
Any one help to how to set up RENKO BOX in MT5 Platform and tell me the steps abt offline chart also.
1. There is NO offline chart in MT5, so there is no way to set it up.
2. To setup Renko Chart you must create a Custom Indicator (CI). You can create indicator in MT5 by learning mql5 from click here or if you lazy to learn, there are always some people who willing to do anything for you for money in job section.
3. Here renko in mql5 code base https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1299
- votes: 16
- 2012.12.27
- Serhii Ivanenko
- www.mql5.com
Hi Friends,
I plz find the attachment and convert MT4 to MT5.
Do need full.
I think we have told you that there's no offline chart in MT5 so there is NO WAY to convert mql4 code for offline chart to mql5, however apparently you does not read and listen, and yet you went even further by creating new topics and posting a de-compiled mql4 codes.
By the way, if you search in mql4 forum, your original de-compiled codes can be found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9358
And another btw, instead using EA, you can also subscribe to some signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals for MT4 or MT5.
Please 'Developers', provide us an MT5 with offline chart capability so we can have decent RENKO charts as in MT4. I do not want to look at a second window with renko boxes. I put my indicators directly onto my offline RENKO charts, so how would I be able to add indicators to this second window with this MT5 EA? Many people will move on to platforms that accommodate our wishes.
I'd actually prefer to see native support for other chart styles, as other platforms do.
But I'd settle for offline charts
svinoth: MT5 DEVELOPERS, ...THEY LOOKING FOR OFFLINE CHARTS
