Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 10

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Sergey Golubev:

Yes, I placed new URL, and it works for me (it did not work with old URL) - 


I attached my version once again here (mql4 and ex4).

Please sir, are these two properties present in this indicator // // EA Setting variables

// extern int MinsBeforeNews = 60; // mins before an event to stay out of trading
// extern int MinsafterNews  = 60; // mins after  an event to stay out of trading
 

Anybody help me fix this? My newscal v1.08a run stable a longtime but it get file error suddenly. I use forexfactory Url https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml.

 
Nguyen Tien Thong:

Anybody help me fix this? My newscal v1.08a run stable a longtime but it get file error suddenly. I use forexfactory Url https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml.

Edit the url to "http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"

I'm using old FFCal indicator and i use the above url it fixed the issue.


 

And the FFC Indicator posted here also working after change the url.


 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

And the FFC Indicator posted here also working after change the url.


Thank you. Your url is work when I change. I don't know sometime we must change url when it get error.

 

I think Forex factory calendar is not bad. However, isn' t MetaTrader providing their own calendar now ?

I thought this is good thing for the platform.

 
Young Ho Seo:

I think Forex factory calendar is not bad. However, isn' t MetaTrader providing their own calendar now ?

I thought this is good thing for the platform.

only MetaTrader 5 terminal have the build-in function of news calendar. The Metatrader 4 terminal doesn't have this feature. 

 

Hi all together,

is there an update who will fix this error, or does anyone have an idea how i can fix this:

FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004

Thanks in advance.

 
Butterliesel Green:

Hi all together,

is there an update who will fix this error, or does anyone have an idea how i can fix this:

FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004

Thanks in advance.

change the URL to : "http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"

 
please repair ffcal which can kernel32.dll and wininet.dll
Files:
FFC.mq4  70 kb
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