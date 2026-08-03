Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 10
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Yes, I placed new URL, and it works for me (it did not work with old URL) -
I attached my version once again here (mql4 and ex4).
Anybody help me fix this? My newscal v1.08a run stable a longtime but it get file error suddenly. I use forexfactory Url https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml.
Anybody help me fix this? My newscal v1.08a run stable a longtime but it get file error suddenly. I use forexfactory Url https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml.
Edit the url to "http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"
I'm using old FFCal indicator and i use the above url it fixed the issue.
And the FFC Indicator posted here also working after change the url.
And the FFC Indicator posted here also working after change the url.
Thank you. Your url is work when I change. I don't know sometime we must change url when it get error.
I think Forex factory calendar is not bad. However, isn' t MetaTrader providing their own calendar now ?
I thought this is good thing for the platform.
I think Forex factory calendar is not bad. However, isn' t MetaTrader providing their own calendar now ?
I thought this is good thing for the platform.
only MetaTrader 5 terminal have the build-in function of news calendar. The Metatrader 4 terminal doesn't have this feature.
Hi all together,
is there an update who will fix this error, or does anyone have an idea how i can fix this:
FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004
Thanks in advance.
Hi all together,
is there an update who will fix this error, or does anyone have an idea how i can fix this:
FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004
Thanks in advance.
change the URL to : "http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"