Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 11

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Automated-Trading:

FFC - Forex Factory Calendar:

Author: awran5

although update new url


https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml


still show error cannot open file

FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004


How can fix this

 

Yer can someone sort this Indicator out also put in Actual results and Email Notification that shows whether it is Low Med or High Impact as well can't remember if it has Email ability  

also needed current news for each currency brought into MT4 so i don't have to keep going to web sites to read it. 

Sort that out too 

:  ) cool 

 
Automated-Trading:

FFC - Forex Factory Calendar:

Author: awran5

this indicator need to adjust GMT offset with server time?


look here my computer time is 5:01pm

server time is 10:31

Your FFC time is 20:15 .( this is 8:15pm ) for my local time

So server time and FFC time gap is around 10 because to reach 8:15 pm just need 3 hr.

How can solve this

Impact alarm are not correct

 
Ported to MQl5 thx everyone that contributed to ffc indicator over the years.
 
HI GUYS , MY FFC DOSNT SHOW EVENT ON CHART . CAN YOU HELP ME
Files:
FFC.jpg  17 kb
 
Boni Darmawan #:

Hi Arwan5,

i want to stop my EA when event occurred...

and i have seen previous comment...

Whether this code below is correct... please an advanced ... i'm newbie ...

and if my EA attached ... here the screenshot on cart and error appears .... thank you

is this code work, my EA nothing show about news events, only show No More Events

int RestBefore = 30;
    int RestAfter = 60;
    int EventMinute = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,true,true,false,"","",true,4,0,0);  // Event Minute : for active pair only
    bool EventFOMC = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,true,true,false,"FOMC","",true,4,1,0); // Event Impact : for active pair only
    bool EventBOE = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,true,true,false,"BOE","",true,4,1,0);
    bool EventSpeak = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,true,true,false,"Speaks","",true,4,1,0);
    bool EventCBCC = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,true,true,false,"CB Consumer Confidence","",true,4,1,0);
    bool EventTime = EventMinute < RestBefore && EventMinute + RestAfter > 0;  // 30 minutes before and 60 minutes after
    
    
   ///----------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   if(news)
     {
       if( EventTime && (EventFOMC || EventBOE || EventSpeak || EventCBCC) ) {
     Alert("Stopping all trades due to possibility of High impact Event!"); 
     
      return; // return is like the EA is disabled, the rest of EA code will not executed
      }
        else
        {

         }

     }
        
 

Hello Everyone

Please help me to solve this problem

DLL Allowed but it ask to allow dll imports.

best regards.

Thanks

 
Zhilwan Hussein #:

Hello Everyone

Please help me to solve this problem

DLL Allowed but it ask to allow dll imports.

best regards.

Thanks

This problem solved Thanks.

 
Can u help me 
Files:
999.png  90 kb
 
muhammad muhizar #:
Can u help me 

You need to allow DLL imports in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Experts and in EA Common tab >> Safety settings.

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