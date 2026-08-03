Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 11
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FFC - Forex Factory Calendar:
Author: awran5
although update new url
https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
still show error cannot open file
FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004
How can fix this
Yer can someone sort this Indicator out also put in Actual results and Email Notification that shows whether it is Low Med or High Impact as well can't remember if it has Email ability
also needed current news for each currency brought into MT4 so i don't have to keep going to web sites to read it.
Sort that out too
: ) cool
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar:
Author: awran5
this indicator need to adjust GMT offset with server time?
look here my computer time is 5:01pm
server time is 10:31
Your FFC time is 20:15 .( this is 8:15pm ) for my local time
So server time and FFC time gap is around 10 because to reach 8:15 pm just need 3 hr.
How can solve this
Impact alarm are not correct
Hi Arwan5,
i want to stop my EA when event occurred...
and i have seen previous comment...
Whether this code below is correct... please an advanced ... i'm newbie ...
and if my EA attached ... here the screenshot on cart and error appears .... thank you
is this code work, my EA nothing show about news events, only show No More Events
Hello Everyone
Please help me to solve this problem
DLL Allowed but it ask to allow dll imports.
best regards.
Thanks
Hello Everyone
Please help me to solve this problem
DLL Allowed but it ask to allow dll imports.
best regards.
Thanks
This problem solved Thanks.
Can u help me
You need to allow DLL imports in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Experts and in EA Common tab >> Safety settings.