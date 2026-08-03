Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 4
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Hi awran5 ,
I had a strange thing occur today, 20 Oct 2016
between these two FFC events (please note that the times below is for Italy :
3:00 pm GBP MPC Member Shafik Speaks (Impact Medium)
4:00 pm USD Existing Home Sales (Impact Medium)
I have the EA stop 40 minutes prior to an event and restart 10 minutes after the event. For some strange reason, the stopped prior to the 3:00 pm event but was working again ignoring the 4:00 pm event.
is it possible that since I have the EA work with only the item which is at the top of the list when the i=0 at line 307, is it possible that the following item (the one at 4:00 pm) is still i=1 and that would be why the EA continues working?
If that could be the case, could you say if the possible solution below would prevent this issue from happening again?
Current code
EventImpact = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,1,0);
EventMinute = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,0,0);
if ((EventMinute <= TimeBefore && EventImpact >=2) && ( EventMinute >= TimeAfter && EventImpact >= 2)) // TimeBefore = 40 minutes, TimeAfter = 10 minutes
Possible solution
EventImpact[0] = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,1,0);
EventImpact[1] = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,1,1);
EventImpact[2] = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,1,2);
EventMinute[0] = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,0,0);
EventMinute[1] = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,0,1);
EventMinute[2] = (int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,true,true,false,true,false,"","",true,UpdateHour,0,2);
if (((EventMinute[0] <= TimeBefore && EventImpact[0] >=2) && ( EventMinute[0] >= TimeAfter && EventImpact[0] >= 2)) ||
((EventMinute[1] <= TimeBefore && EventImpact[1] >=2) && ( EventMinute[1] >= TimeAfter && EventImpact[1] >= 2)) ||
((EventMinute[2] <= TimeBefore && EventImpact[2] >=2) && ( EventMinute[2] >= TimeAfter && EventImpact[2] >= 2)))
Update:
I know now what I did wrong, I modified the code of the FFC where
From:
extern int EventDisplay = 10; // Hide event after (in minutes)
To
extern int EventDisplay = 30; // Hide event after (in minutes)
So the second item on the list could not become item "0" as the previous one was still being displayed ( EventDisplay = 30 minutes in the FFC indicator, and TimeAfter=10 Minutes in my EA). This means that for the
Conclusion:
- event at 3:00 pm: EA stops 40 minutes before the event and restarts 10 minutes after; stop 2:20 Event 3:00 restart 3:10 (Event = 0, until 3:30 in FFC)
- event at 4:00 pm: EA stops 40 minutes before the event and restarts 10 minutes after; stop 3:20 Event 4:00 restart 4:10 (Event = 0, starting at 3:30)
This means that between 3:20 when the EA should have stopped and 3:30, there are 10 minutes where the EA was still trading.
The solution then would be to either reset the EventDisplay back to EventDisplay = 10; or
use Possible solution shown above.
Hi,
First of all thanks for this greatest indicator.
Would it be limited characters for 'Event Title'?
Any good replies would be better.
Thanks.
Hi awran5 ,
Just to let you know that for some unknown reason, today 14 Nov 2016, FFC doesn't download the events on my chart. All I see is the "NO MORE EVENTS" message instead. I tried to reload the indicator, but nothing changed.Are you experiencing the same issue?
Same here 14 Nov 2016 - "NO MORE EVENTS" but there should be !!
I have checked the ffcal link in indicator which still seems active (http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml) ?? Any other ideas.
When I ran the link (http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml) in the browser is loaded xml file with last week events.
Good spotting it is last weeks
Yes good spotting, well done.
I would then suggest that in such cases, instead of "NO MORE EVENTS", we should see a message like "PROBLEM WITH THE FOREX FACTORY WEBSITE"
Hello,
Thank you so much for this indicator!!
I have found problem, when the begin of week it's still "No more event" , how to automatic update every begin of week.
Thank you.^^