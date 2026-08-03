Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 14

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Does anybody know if it's possible to download historic calendar events using this amazing indicator?

Maybe by adding something to the URL. as on the calender.php url (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=last)

https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=oct.2023
https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=nov.2023
https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=dec.2023

(I've tried this already ofcourse, just in the chrome browser, and yes it works for the above url's (PHP), but it didn't work for the XML url, for example https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml?month=last ) maybe there are some other XML files (not public) on their server.

I've already found and tried the download software on FF by user Hanover (https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/549773-plot-news-downloader-version-400) but somehow his download software still points to the old URL, and other option is to convert his csv files to XML, but his convert software gives errors also and has some paths hard coded. I tried to convert csv files to xml via other software, but its still messy and need to fix the full one year XML file manually one by one , event by event.

Thanks

Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
  • www.forexfactory.com
Anticipate market-moving events long before they happen with the internet's most forex-focused economic calendar.
 
boeyahya #:

thanks !!!! worked

can you show me how you did it

i have same error

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

I changed line 443 to this and it works fine for me.

Seems the xml URL has changed.

can you show me how you did it

i have same error

[Deleted]  
Edgar Vale #:

can you show me how you did it

i have same error

You change the sUrl is line 443:


 

Hi everyone. But did they change the URL in the code again?. My FFC indicator has not shown anything new for 2 days and reports the following errors:

-  FFC: impossibile scaricare il file FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml, codice di errore = 0

-  FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004

- xml is out of date


Before, it worked well. The url I'm using now is:https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Is anyone having the same error as me? Thank you



 
Stefano Clandrino #:

Hi everyone. But did they change the URL in the code again?. My FFC indicator has not shown anything new for 2 days and reports the following errors:

-  FFC: impossibile scaricare il file FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml, codice di errore = 0

-  FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004

- xml is out of date


Before, it worked well. The url I'm using now is:https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Is anyone having the same error as me? Thank you



This is the correct URL and it works as usual.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
This is the correct URL and it works as usual.

Thank you for confirming the link but I haven't been able to find a solution for 4 days. I posted the following: - Clean uninstallation and reinstallation of MT4 - Tests on different brokers. - Test on different PCs and different internet connections. Nothing to do, the problem is still the same as in the attached image. I was working on an EA that integrated the FFC indicator...

nothing is generated in the Files folder.

Files:
Immagine.png  161 kb
 
Stefano Clandrino #:

Thank you for confirming the link but I haven't been able to find a solution for 4 days. I posted the following: - Clean uninstallation and reinstallation of MT4 - Tests on different brokers. - Test on different PCs and different internet connections. Nothing to do, the problem is still the same as in the attached image. I was working on an EA that integrated the FFC indicator...

nothing is generated in the Files folder.

I checked now - it works for me, even if for today/weekend:

---------------------

You can allow dll import in indicator's settings (Common tab) ... and may be - in MT4 (Tools - Options - Expert Edvisors - ...).
Besides, check the following parameters in indicator:

  • Report for active chart only (override other inputs) - true or false
  • Hide event after (in minutes)
  • Check "SYMBOL SETTINGS"
 
Sergey Golubev # :

Ho controllato ora: funziona per me, anche se per oggi/fine settimana:

---------------------

Puoi consentire l'importazione dll nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore (scheda Comune) ... e potrebbe essere - in MT4 (Strumenti - Opzioni - Expert Advisors - ...).
Inoltre, controlla i seguenti parametri nell'indicatore:

  • Segnala solo per grafico attivo (sovrascrivi altri input) - vero o falso
  • Nascondi evento dopo (in minuti)
  • Controlla "IMPOSTAZIONI SIMBOLO"
Thanks for the feedback.
DLL import is ok and other parameters have been left as default.
The problem lies in the download of the xml file; in fact I tried to manually download and upload the file to the corresponding folder and the indicator started working again.
I can't understand the problem. I could have assumed a network problem but I tested different PCs, connections and MT4 platforms.
Too strange.
 
How can I fix this error?
Files:
1.png  7 kb
1...789101112131415
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