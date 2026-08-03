Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Does anybody know if it's possible to download historic calendar events using this amazing indicator?
Maybe by adding something to the URL. as on the calender.php url (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=last)
https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=oct.2023
https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=nov.2023
https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?month=dec.2023
(I've tried this already ofcourse, just in the chrome browser, and yes it works for the above url's (PHP), but it didn't work for the XML url, for example https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml?month=last ) maybe there are some other XML files (not public) on their server.
I've already found and tried the download software on FF by user Hanover (https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/549773-plot-news-downloader-version-400) but somehow his download software still points to the old URL, and other option is to convert his csv files to XML, but his convert software gives errors also and has some paths hard coded. I tried to convert csv files to xml via other software, but its still messy and need to fix the full one year XML file manually one by one , event by event.
Thanks
thanks !!!! worked
can you show me how you did it
i have same error
I changed line 443 to this and it works fine for me.
Seems the xml URL has changed.
can you show me how you did it
i have same error
can you show me how you did it
i have same error
You change the sUrl is line 443:
Hi everyone. But did they change the URL in the code again?. My FFC indicator has not shown anything new for 2 days and reports the following errors:
- FFC: impossibile scaricare il file FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml, codice di errore = 0
- FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004
- xml is out of date
Before, it worked well. The url I'm using now is:https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Is anyone having the same error as me? Thank you
Hi everyone. But did they change the URL in the code again?. My FFC indicator has not shown anything new for 2 days and reports the following errors:
- FFC: impossibile scaricare il file FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml, codice di errore = 0
- FFC: failed to open FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml file, Error code = 5004
- xml is out of date
Before, it worked well. The url I'm using now is:https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Is anyone having the same error as me? Thank you
This is the correct URL and it works as usual.
Thank you for confirming the link but I haven't been able to find a solution for 4 days. I posted the following: - Clean uninstallation and reinstallation of MT4 - Tests on different brokers. - Test on different PCs and different internet connections. Nothing to do, the problem is still the same as in the attached image. I was working on an EA that integrated the FFC indicator...
nothing is generated in the Files folder.
Thank you for confirming the link but I haven't been able to find a solution for 4 days. I posted the following: - Clean uninstallation and reinstallation of MT4 - Tests on different brokers. - Test on different PCs and different internet connections. Nothing to do, the problem is still the same as in the attached image. I was working on an EA that integrated the FFC indicator...
nothing is generated in the Files folder.
I checked now - it works for me, even if for today/weekend:
---------------------
You can allow dll import in indicator's settings (Common tab) ... and may be - in MT4 (Tools - Options - Expert Edvisors - ...).
Besides, check the following parameters in indicator:
Ho controllato ora: funziona per me, anche se per oggi/fine settimana:
---------------------
Puoi consentire l'importazione dll nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore (scheda Comune) ... e potrebbe essere - in MT4 (Strumenti - Opzioni - Expert Advisors - ...).
Inoltre, controlla i seguenti parametri nell'indicatore: