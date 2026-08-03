Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 2
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Hi awran,
Thanks for the code, appreciated.
In case there are no events for that chart, what value does the function EvenMinute provide? zero?
Hi awran5,
today was the real big test for my EA using the FFC indicator. You can imagine that today with a loaded economic calendar full of level 3 events,and of which some are highly critical, that my EA (thanks to the FFC indicator) worked like a charm.
Thanks again for all your help, and for coding such an indicator.
I was able to only give 5 Stars to an indicator that is worth much more than 5 Stars.
Hi awran,
Thanks for the code, appreciated.
In case there are no events for that chart, what value does the function EvenMinute provide? zero?
Hi Javier,
Yes my friend, it will return 0 in two cases:
Hi awran5,
today was the real big test for my EA using the FFC indicator. You can imagine that today with a loaded economic calendar full of level 3 events,and of which some are highly critical, that my EA (thanks to the FFC indicator) worked like a charm.
Thanks again for all your help, and for coding such an indicator.
I was able to only give 5 Stars to an indicator that is worth much more than 5 Stars.
Hi Daniel,
This is great .. this is the main goal of the indicator :)
Thank you very much for your kind words i really appreciate it.
Trade with care my friend.
Hi Javier,
Yes my friend, it will return 0 in two cases:
Thanks awran,
Then I think the following code will not work:
int EventMinute=(int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,0,0); // Minutes left for event
bool HighImpact=(int)iCustom(NULL,0,"FFC",true,1,0)==3; // Event impact for active pair only
bool EventTime=EventMinute<News_before_mins;
if((EventTime && HighImpact ))
return; // return is like the EA is disabled, the rest of EA code will not executed
And this has to be added, otherwise if there are no events the EA will not be executed as news_before_mins will always be higher than 0:
bool IncomingEvent=EventMinute>0;
if((EventTime && HighImpact && IncomingEvent))
Does it make sense?
thanks
Thanks awran,
Then I think the following code will not work:
Does it make sense?
Hi Javier,
Yes it does, Thanks for the clarification.
Good day Sir,
I down load the indicator and try to use it but it asked me to allow DLL imports and i already already check this DLL box but still not work. please advise
regards
Good day Sir,
I down load the indicator and try to use it but it asked me to allow DLL imports and i already already check this DLL box but still not work. please advise
regards
Hi alhoby,
Try this:
Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors and check "Allow DLL imports" as shown in the image.
Edit:
Please note that enabling "DLL imports" by this way could be dangerous if you used any indicators/EA's from a "disreputable sources" As you can see in the image it says: "potentially dangerous, enable only for trusted applications".
So i would recommend to enable "DLL imports" specifically for the indicator when you attach it to the chart.
Hi awran5,
I am using the indicator with success for a full week now. However, today 12:45, I noted that the indicator was still showing September 7 (last friday). It has worked flawlessly everyday last week, and I found it strange that today 12 of Sept, it still showed Sept 7.
I removed and reinstalled my EA on each graph and that fixed the issue.
Thanks in advance.
Gd pm sir.
I find your indicator very useful. Is it possible for the indicator to display the actual result of an event?