Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 7
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Please could someone make a MT5 version. I am not a coder. Please help!
I know somebody already asked this question, but no one answered yet.
Is there any way to get related symbol(not pair symbol, only country in this indicator code) passed like we get EventImpact and EventMinute?
That would be even more useful.
Thanks.
hello,
I am using a VPS that prohibits DLL imports. Are there any other alternatives? thanks and best regards
hello,
I am using a VPS that prohibits DLL imports. Are there any other alternatives? thanks and best regards
Yep. But it is not public
Yep. But it is not public
hello Mladen, thanks for your reply. could you give me information about how to get/buy it?
thanks.
Hi awran5,
Can you please display the "Actual" value and "Colour" of the "Actual" directly from "Forexfactory" calender to mt4 chart in your modified "FFC - Forex Factory Calendar"?
I mean along with displaying "Forecast" and "Previous" is it possible to display the "Actual" along with the "Colour" of the actual from "Forexfactory calender".
I am looking to place trades "BUY" or "SELL" trades based on the colour of the "Actual" whether "Green" or "Red" as displayed in "ForexFactory calender". You have already done a lot of coding in displaying many values on chart and I will really appreciate this if you can add this feature to display the colour of the actual on mt4 screen.
Hi, is the indicator compatible with FFcal.mq4? It is used by this trading system: https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=713593.
thx
Hi Guys,
for me this indicator work perfectly, really good coded.
Now i try to make a advanced call, but i not see the misstake or better i not fully understand the call function and need little bit help.
First time for me to work with iCustom call function.
The Function ist simply, the EA not open a trade before and can open trade after impacts.
I make extern boolean in my EA:
Use_News_Filter=true;
News_High=true;
News_Medium=true;
News_Low=true;
News_Speaks=true;
News_Holiday=true;
MinsBeforeNews=1440; // Not open New Trade Before
MinsAfterNews=60; // if signal, can Open New Trade After
also i set the Buffer == 4 for Holidays in the Indicator FFC.mql4 in the section "Impact to Numbers"! not sure that works, but i want make it easy to call Holiday and give impact number 4
and i renamed the indicator for my work in "Ultimate news Filter 1.0"
ok and here the latest code of me. Sure i try many options, but something wrong in the code/call.
I hope somebody read this and can help me, please please please please!
Beste Regards
Deaken
Hello Awran,
i hope you are alive and all fine with you and you ok, because a long time ago you have a question to your thread answered.
I wondering me what happen for my Expert and Indikator during running at demo account last night and i am not the only one, that have this problem or issue/bugs.
Other users post the same Problems here, but nobody answer or give feedback.
I want to understand the Indicator and the procedur.
It can not be that the call function remove my working Expert or uninit my Expert and load it again, again and again. In 6 hours during Demo Account test it happens more than 4 times.
I have no problem if the FFcal remove or uninit, but not my expert!!!! this is crazy.
overview of the bugs in the expert journal:
this come out multiple times since i use the call function for FFC, not one time, multiple times,
i little bit shocked, because all function with counter in expert loose all information everytime or i am wrong? please explain me.
- Issue? -> can not set timer (14400)
- Issue? -> Expert remove !!
- Issue? -> Custom Indicator remove !!
- issue? -> uninit reason 1 (Expert and Indicator!)
- Issue? -> uninit reason 2 (Expert and Indicator!)
this is for me a problem, i hear first time that a custom indicator remove a expert or i not understand, what happen. Why the FFC remove my Expert?
Hi everybody !
I'd like to catch affected Currency for each News with iCustom-function but think it's not possible. Right ? Any ideas (without ObjectGetxxx from Chart) ?
Thanks a lot in advance for your constructive responds.
M111