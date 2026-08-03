Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 3
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Thank you so much for this indicator!!
I was using the old ffcal for years, but it had become obsolete and problematic over the upgrades of the metatrader.
This one seems to work flawlessly now, without hanging up the metatrader because of the too many info updates, as the old one was doing.
Just a small issue I found is, that the color of the remarks color and forecast color seems to not function correctly.
When I change the color of the remarks, then the forecasts takes the same color too. I attach a picture to show you what I mean.
Positive and negative forecast works ok, green and red as it should be. This is happening only at neutral forecast.
awran5 i really like your news calendar if their wouldnt be this bug.
only the 4 oldest events are drawn on the chart so you cant see all events if you choose a large look back time and the panel shows the oldest news first instead of the latest ones.
a function to add colors(high, med, low...) to past events and an option to choose how much events you want to look forward would be fine too!
best regards
mambomango
Hi awran5,
I am using the indicator with success for a full week now. However, today 12:45, I noted that the indicator was still showing September 7 (last friday). It has worked flawlessly everyday last week, and I found it strange that today 12 of Sept, it still showed Sept 7.
I removed and reinstalled my EA on each graph and that fixed the issue.
Thanks in advance.
Hi Daniel,
I really appreciate your feedback. I'll post your "pm" in case if someone else got the same issue.
I found out what was wrong. After loading my EA, which in turns calls the FFC, I saved the chart as a template. By doing this I do not need to have a set file for my EA, since the template keeps all the settings. Funny enough, this is what was preventing the calendar from updating. I removed the template, reinstalled the EA and now all is fine. If I reload the template, I get again an outdated calendar. So nothing is wrong with the FFC or my EA.
Gd pm sir.
I find your indicator very useful. Is it possible for the indicator to display the actual result of an event?
Hi alexempedrad,
Unfortunately it can't be done, The ForexFactory does not provide the Actual field in their XML file. I wish they add it, it's very useful.
Thank you so much for this indicator!!
I was using the old ffcal for years, but it had become absolute and problematic over the upgrades of the metatrader.
This one seems to work flawlessly now, without hanging up the metatrader because of the too many info updates, as the old one was doing.
Just a small issue I found is, that the color of the remarks color and forecast color seems to not function correctly.
When I change the color of the forecast, it is changing the color of the forecasts all together. I attach a picture to show you what I mean.
Positive and negative forecast works ok, green and red as it should be. This is happening only at neutral forecast.
Hi arvacon,
Thanks for reporting this bug and I'm really glad your find it useful, I'll try to fix that in the next update.
awran5 i really like your news calendar if their wouldnt be this bug.
only the 4 oldest events are drawn on the chart so you cant see all events if you choose a large look back time and the panel shows the oldest news first instead of the latest ones.
a function to add colors(high, med, low...) to past events and an option to choose how much events you want to look forward would be fine too!
best regards
mambomango
Hi mambomango,
Thanks for your comment and your suggestions.
I see your point but the indicator is not developed for that purpose actually and it's kinda hard to do that properly. The lock back option is just to control the time for display of past events on the chart not to go over all the events, that's why I've added an option to search for a specific events.
I'll will try to find a way to add something close to your suggestions in the next update.
As for the past event color, you still can show the event impact when you mouse hover on the event but if like to disable that completely, you need edit the source code ..
From the indicators list (Navigator) right click on the FFC indicator> Modify then Delete/comment out 522,523 lines:
then click Compile button from the upper toolbar or F7 to save.
Hi arvacon,
Thanks for reporting this bug and I'm really glad your find it useful, I'll try to fix that in the next update.
Hi awran5.
I realized that I had make some minor mistakes at my previous post, so I edited this, to make things clearer.
Hi,
I need some help to get working the ffc indicator.
MT4 platform, trying to get it inside the EURUSD chart.
It gives an error that says: FFC: Please Allow DLL Imports!
Even activating the pickbox in the folder of the indicator, it produces this error.
I cannot find anything else in the main options of MT4.
I hope there is somebody who can Help me out.
Thanks upfront.
Hi,
I need some help to get working the ffc indicator.
MT4 platform, trying to get it inside the EURUSD chart.
It gives an error that says: FFC: Please Allow DLL Imports!
Even activating the pickbox in the folder of the indicator, it produces this error.
I cannot find anything else in the main options of MT4.
I hope there is somebody who can Help me out.
Thanks upfront.
Allow dll import should be done in 2 places:
Hi awran5 ,
I was getting an error code #5004, probably because I have 4 EAs colliding in calling for the same download/update of the xml file.
I managed to get rid of this issue by changing the INAME line.
Of course this also means that each chart gets a different xml file. Hoping that this can be useful.