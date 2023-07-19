Drawings disappear when changing timeframes in mt5
Look at the properties of the object and make sure you have checked that it is visible in all timeframes.
Look at the properties of the object and make sure you have checked that it is visible in all timeframes.
Thanks for your response, but 'all time frames' are checked, for example if I draw on the 15min and then go to 30min or to 5min the drawing is gone, if I go back to the 15min it's still gone
Hi, if I draw lines in my mt5 charts and then change the time frame all the drawings disappear, does anyone know why this is happening?
Most probably because you have an anchor point in the future.
Can you post a screenshot ?
You said you are drawing lines, so for sure it's a screenshot of these lines, with the anchor points and all the chart visible.
I've drawn this on a 15 min and then go to 5 min and it whas gone, then back to 15 min and still gone
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use