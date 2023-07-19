Drawings disappear when changing timeframes in mt5

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Hi, if I draw lines in my mt5 charts and then change the time frame all the drawings disappear, does anyone know why this is happening?
 
RoelB81Hi, if I draw lines in my mt5 charts and then change the time frame all the drawings disappear, does anyone know why this is happening?

Look at the properties of the object and make sure you have checked that it is visible in all timeframes.


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Look at the properties of the object and make sure you have checked that it is visible in all timeframes.


Thanks for your response, but 'all time frames' are checked, for example if I draw on the 15min and then go to 30min or to 5min the drawing is gone, if I go back to the 15min it's still gone

 
RoelB81:
Hi, if I draw lines in my mt5 charts and then change the time frame all the drawings disappear, does anyone know why this is happening?

Most probably because you have an anchor point in the future.

Can you post a screenshot ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Most probably because you have an anchor point in the future.

Can you post a screenshot ?

Hi Alain, what must be on that screenshot?


The lines that I draw, the properties?

 
RoelB81 #Hi Alain, what must be on that screenshot? The lines that I draw, the properties?

We do not see that you have provided any images as my colleague suggested.

 
RoelB81 #:

Hi Alain, what must be on that screenshot?


The lines that I draw, the properties?

You said you are drawing lines, so for sure it's a screenshot of these lines, with the anchor points and all the chart visible.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

You said you are drawing lines, so for sure it's a screenshot of these lines, with the anchor points and all the chart visible.

I've drawn this on a 15 min and then go to 5 min and it whas gone, then back to 15 min and still gone

Files:
us_oil.JPG  410 kb
 
RoelB81 #: I've drawn this on a 15 min and then go to 5 min and it whas gone, then back to 15 min and still gone

You have some indicator/EA that is deleting all objects on the deinit/init cycle.

 
William Roeder #:

You have some indicator/EA that is deleting all objects on the deinit/init cycle.

I will check that, thanks!

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