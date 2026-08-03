Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 12

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Zhilwan Hussein #:

This problem solved Thanks.

can u share u fix FFC indi, please @Zhilwan Hussein

 

The indicator (url was fixed some time ago) is still working for me:

Files:
EmptySubwindow_v1.mq4  1 kb
FFC.mq4  70 kb
 
Hello I'm interested 
 

This classic version, FFCal indicator works under MT4 latest build.


Files:
FFCal_.mq4  119 kb
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

The indicator (url was fixed some time ago) is still working for me:

Dear Sergey do you have mt5 version of it?

 
Arpit T #:

Dear Sergey do you have mt5 version of it?

I have one indicator for MT5, and, seems, it is improved/fixed version CodeBase indicator.
But I can not check it now because forex market is closed on weekend.
Anyway - I am attaching it here.
Files:
ForexFactoryNews_v3.3.mq5  105 kb
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I have one indicator for MT5, and, seems, it is improved/fixed version CodeBase indicator.
But I can not check it now because forex market is closed on weekend.
Anyway - I am attaching it here.

Thank you SO much for sharing the MT5 version - can you give me any clues why I only see a blue box?

I have allowed forexfactory in the 'web requests' and allowed DLL imports, any thoughts are greatly appreciated :) 

 

 
trademikenr #:

Thank you SO much for sharing the MT5 version - can you give me any clues why I only see a blue box?

I have allowed forexfactory in the 'web requests' and allowed DLL imports, any thoughts are greatly appreciated :) 

 

I do not know ... I tried with different settings, and indicator was trying to load the history ... I was waiting utill 2018 ... and so on
You can try this version too (attached; it is the previous version).

But as I understand - the indicator will load the history first and after that only - will show something on the chart.
Abd I think - it may be some bug in indicator ...
Files:
ForexFactoryNews_v3.2.mq5  103 kb
 

i saw a few people asking when using icustom seeing eventsettimer error but no one reply. 

I'm also seeing this issue, any one can help??? 

 
Hello! Can someone help with the TimeOffset?

I'm integrating the indicator into an EA, and I don't want to add this Time difference, I want it to always be based on the broker's time, no matter what. But I'm having trouble.Thanks"!

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