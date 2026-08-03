Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 12
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This problem solved Thanks.
can u share u fix FFC indi, please @Zhilwan Hussein
The indicator (url was fixed some time ago) is still working for me:
This classic version, FFCal indicator works under MT4 latest build.
The indicator (url was fixed some time ago) is still working for me:
Dear Sergey do you have mt5 version of it?
Dear Sergey do you have mt5 version of it?
But I can not check it now because forex market is closed on weekend.
Anyway - I am attaching it here.
I have one indicator for MT5, and, seems, it is improved/fixed version CodeBase indicator.
But I can not check it now because forex market is closed on weekend.
Anyway - I am attaching it here.
Thank you SO much for sharing the MT5 version - can you give me any clues why I only see a blue box?
I have allowed forexfactory in the 'web requests' and allowed DLL imports, any thoughts are greatly appreciated :)
Thank you SO much for sharing the MT5 version - can you give me any clues why I only see a blue box?
I have allowed forexfactory in the 'web requests' and allowed DLL imports, any thoughts are greatly appreciated :)
You can try this version too (attached; it is the previous version).
But as I understand - the indicator will load the history first and after that only - will show something on the chart.
Abd I think - it may be some bug in indicator ...
i saw a few people asking when using icustom seeing eventsettimer error but no one reply.
I'm also seeing this issue, any one can help???
I'm integrating the indicator into an EA, and I don't want to add this Time difference, I want it to always be based on the broker's time, no matter what. But I'm having trouble.Thanks"!