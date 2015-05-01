how to use 5 signals with 5 diffrent MT4 programs on 1 computer
Hi Chakras
You've done pretty much everything right so far. You only need the one MQL5 account and each of the MT4 terminals must be logged into that account. But each of the 5 instances of MT4 must be logged into a separate broker account (ie you need 5 accounts with your broker). Every signal must run on a different broker account.
Now in each of the MT4 terminals, use the search bar at the top left, enter the name of one of the signals and hit enter (or click on the magnifying glass). This will bring up a separate SEARCH tab in the TERMINAL window. Within that window, the top menu will show various categories: All, Articles, Products etc. Click the SIGNALS category and any signals that match your search term will be listed. Find the one you want, click on the name and you can subscribe from there. Rinse and repeat with the other 4 terminals and you should be good to go ;-)
Cheers
Hi Chakras
You've done pretty much everything right so far. You only need the one MQL5 account and each of the MT4 terminals must be logged into that account. But each of the 5 instances of MT4 must be logged into a separate broker account (ie you need 5 accounts with your broker). Every signal must run on a different broker account.
Now in each of the MT4 terminals, use the search bar at the top left, enter the name of one of the signals and hit enter (or click on the magnifying glass). This will bring up a separate SEARCH tab in the TERMINAL window. Within that window, the top menu will show various categories: All, Articles, Products etc. Click the SIGNALS category and any signals that match your search term will be listed. Find the one you want, click on the name and you can subscribe from there. Rinse and repeat with the other 4 terminals and you should be good to go ;-)
Cheers
Thanx for the very clear answer.
Yes, i allready have different accounts with my broker also.
Just 1 big problem. I really can't find the search bar, or a magnifiying glass....
I've been looking for 30 minutes now.... I really looked everywhere and tried clicking everywhere...
Can u be a little more specific maybe, how that i can open the search bar?? This is what i'm looking for.
As soon as i find it, everything = OK then :))
I'm using alpari MT4... can u maybe take a screenshot & mark it with a circle or something? :))
Thanx in advance ;-)
ahahahah you told me on the left :))
and i was looking inside all menu's ;))) but it was on the right.
Stupid me :) I need to buy new glasses i think :))
Allright!!!! :)))
Everything OK now :)))
Thank you Thank you!!
Problem fixed, this topic can be closed if you want.
ahahahah you told me on the left :))
and i was looking inside all menu's ;))) but it was on the right.
Stupid me :) I need to buy new glasses i think :))
Allright!!!! :)))
Everything OK now :)))
Thank you Thank you!!
Problem fixed, this topic can be closed if you want.
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Hi
I want to subscribe to 5 signals, using 5 different MT4 programs on 1 computer.
So i have 1 computer, 5 diffrent MT4 programs are running.
Each MT4 was installed in different folder, so it's possible to run it 5 times on 1 computer, that is no problem.
Now... i want to subscribe to signals, 1 signal for each MT4 platform.
How do i do this??
When i click subscribe, it will automatically open with the latest installed one.
So it all comes in 1 MT4....
How can i open a signal MANUALLY ?
Is there somewhere a search option for signal, so when i have MT4 opened that i can manually open & subscribe?
And is it possible with 1 MQL5 account, or should i also need 5 different MQL5 accounts?
PLease help ;)
Thanx in advance