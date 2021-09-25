Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 7
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Oh wow !! it's a 60% NO already !!!
This confirms what i was thinking all along and i hope MQ will listen to the public or i am afraid they will regret sorely.
You still don't understand.
You still don't understand.
I don't want to :)
Mt4 traders will never migrate to Mt5 as long as it is not backwards compatible with Mt4.
the costs are to large, traders have invested a lot of money, into indicators and experts,
which nothing will work in Mt5, so they have to re code everything. this is not an option for the majority
besides that, it is to expensive for brokers to offer Mt5 to it's clients compared to Mt4.
Mt5 does not have anything substantial that isn't in Mt4 already, show us real level 2, show us a DOM.
give use better charting capabilities, instead of the current where the trendlines change through timeframes.
give us more charting types, tick charts, renko, 3lbrake, rangebars, point and figure,
give us partial close, trailing stops, ability to have multiple tp's.
THIS IS THINGS TRADERS WANT!
then I will consider change, othervice just give up on Mt5.
it was a big blunder not making it compatible with Mt4's code.
so if I can't get this, then I will definitely stay with Mt4.
Hello all,
If you are not aware about it, you have to know that Metaquotes is pushing hard for traders and brokers to adopt MT5. They are currently developing MT5/mql5 to fill in all the missing features that prevent the switch to MT5 from MT4.
Brokers will get facilities to migrate MT4 account to MT5 :
So, what's your opinion, will Metaquotes succeed or traders will stay hooked to MT4 ? What will you do personally ?
"Disclaimer" :
The topic is hot, so please keep calm and polite. I am not employee of Metaquotes and don't have any interested on MT4 or MT5, so don't blame the messenger.
Dear Alain
if metatrader 5 will support, mql4 (compiling too), Custom Charts and real tick, it will be a very good platform, there will be nothing to complain anymore.
Compiling mql4 is quite important, because we have a long history of mql4 software, and very good programmers that have years of experience only on mql4.
Do you have any news about that?
Dear Alain
if metatrader 5 will support, mql4 (compiling too), Custom Charts and real tick, it will be a very good platform, there will be nothing to complain anymore.
Compiling mql4 is quite important, because we have a long history of mql4 software, and very good programmers that have years of experience only on mql4.
Do you have any news about that?
Old mql4 codes will not compile.
Recent (since build 600) code could compile if it uses the common language set between mql4 and mql5. For example OOP code.
All trading functions are different, and most indicators will need some adjustments.
"very good" programmers should not have big problems.
Dear Alain
if metatrader 5 will support, mql4 (compiling too), Custom Charts and real tick, it will be a very good platform, there will be nothing to complain anymore.
Compiling mql4 is quite important, because we have a long history of mql4 software, and very good programmers that have years of experience only on mql4.
Do you have any news about that?
to accomodate for the parts that are upgraded.
Besides , i bet you'll see a flood of code being posted in mql5 on the CodeBase section.
Mt4 traders will never migrate to Mt5 as long as it is not backwards compatible with Mt4.
the costs are to large, traders have invested a lot of money, into indicators and experts,
which nothing will work in Mt5, so they have to re code everything. this is not an option for the majority
besides that, it is to expensive for brokers to offer Mt5 to it's clients compared to Mt4.
Mt5 does not have anything substantial that isn't in Mt4 already, show us real level 2, show us a DOM.
give use better charting capabilities, instead of the current where the trendlines change through timeframes.
give us more charting types, tick charts, renko, 3lbrake, rangebars, point and figure,
give us partial close, trailing stops, ability to have multiple tp's.
THIS IS THINGS TRADERS WANT!
then I will consider change, othervice just give up on Mt5.
it was a big blunder not making it compatible with Mt4's code.
so if I can't get this, then I will definitely stay with Mt4.
Ive started mql development in mql5 because comparing both platforms, mt5 is way better than mt4 before b600 (in terms of a code development because I still find TradeStation and SaxoTrader better for charting), I developed some tools to help me replicate trades in mql4 because there is a serious broker restriction with mt5 and because I belive the order management in mt4 is better (the new hedging update really helped mt5 to improve this, thanks for that metaquotes!), so basically all my ea development is done in mql5 (way superior tester capabilities, OOP, etc) and as the news go the new custom history tool will also be a great new feature that I was really waiting for, I understand most users thoughts about re writing their indicators to mql5 (although personally Ive translated a lot of mql4 indicators without any issue, and dont really find it a very challenging task it just requires time), what am really concerned about this kind of change (because ive experienced this in the past with metaquotes) is the amount of new operational bugs they will insert with this new version (I remember a couple of years ago when there was a swaps calculation error, that took several months to fix and on a personal scale made me loose a lot of money and time due wrong test results, and more recently a problem with history sync on testers that made the platform deliver wrong test results), so personally i keep an older mt5 version that i know its stable for my testing tasks and I upgrade only when I throughfully test the new platform, so for me to fully adopt the new platform will probably take a year or so once all the initial bugs are solved (and hopefully not other bad ones inserted). So i end up saying hopefully more brokers adopt mt5 and it has a long lasting life ;).
PD: Although i fixed this in my own way, I would really wish metaquotes will someday insert native support for different db and an advanced portfolio simulator like the one TradeStation has.