Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 9
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it is so dizzy to study both language.
why not just stop and close MT4 mql4 since MT5 mql5 can do the same function.
it is so dizzy to study both language.
why not just stop and close MT4 mql4 since MT5 mql5 can do the same function.
Alain Verleyen:
Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ?
No because there is no Renko Chart available for MT5!
Hi MhFx7
of course there are Renko Charts available for MT5. It is a matter of programming the appropriate indicator, that is all.
For example see https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/792
I hope that will help.
BTW: by writing indicators and EAs in MQL5 language you can realize all what you need/wish.
Matthias
Hi MhFx7
of course there are Renko Charts available for MT5. It is a matter of programming the appropriate indicator, that is all.
For example see https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/792
I hope that will help.
BTW: by writing indicators and EAs in MQL5 language you can realize all what you need/wish.
Matthias
These are not Renko Charts, these are Renko Indicators! When you for example drop a Moving Average on it, it will work with the Time frame Candlesticks, not with the Renko bricks...
Thank you anyway
Edited: I saw there would be a way to use the OHLC Buffers from Renko Indicators, but it makes it more complicated to convert EA's & Indicators...
I just don't understand why Metaquotes do not implement Renko charts, many people already asked, they are much more better than time based charts in my opinion.
The only thing that matters is what the traders want! If the traders do not like the "new" product, there is no reason for the brokers to invest money in this new product. The message from the community is loud and clear - The traders want MT4.
Even 6 years after the initial release Metaquotes refuse to admit that MT5 is a failure. The traders do not like it. Get over this!
There is nothing trading related that cannot be done with mt4 and mql4.
mql5 maybe more advanced and some professional programmers like it, but mql4 is much more appropriate for trading related tasks. mql5 is too complicated and not user friendly.
I even think that mql4 is too complicated and can be simplified even more in some areas.
High level programming languages have no place in the retail trading world.
On the other side the "new" UI of MT5 is almost exactly the same as the UI in MT4. And there is no real improvement. (Its actually step backwards) Metaquotes just changed a few things, added some unnecessary features and options...and made the whole platform slower and heavier....
Metaquotes - please take notes!
The traders like MT4 because:
1. It's free!
2. The UI is very simple and user friendly.
3. MQL4 is simpler than MQL5. Even amateurs and people without coding experience can create some basic indicators and experts. (This not the case with mql5)
4. Over the years, the traders (and the whole community) have spent a lot of time, money and resources to develop huge library of indicators and systems(most are open source and free). Now all this software works great in MT4 and there is no reason to change anything.
Migrating to MT5 and re-coding of the current software brings ZERO benefits for the traders. It is simply a waste of time (and money).
5. The brokers also like MT4 because it works! It is reliable, bug free (almost). And the trading environment is stable.
Also, today thanks to the bridge providers and third party software providers MT4 can be connected to any market.
The brokers just like the traders have already invested in these systems and it's working like clockwork. The traders/clients are satisfied, No need to change anything at this stage.
If you want the traders to even consider migrating to the "new" platform, the first step is to integrate mql4 in MT5. (Just like you made the new compiler to work with both languages)
I see you already working on offline charts, tick data, and the ticket based system like in mt4. That is OK.
I think that some unique features should be added to MT5 for easily attracting traders.
For example, it would be great to have different built-in charting options in MT5.
Also, spline (curved) trend lines would add so much to it (do you know any platform having this feature?)
Other than the improvements in the technihal analysis toolbox, maybe, some eye-catching visual improvements over MT4 may as well attract traders to MT5 more easily.
Move on from mt4 to mt5, ready or not ready, like or dislike, if that what it takes, end result is the trader itself.. Trade or not trade, take it or leave it.