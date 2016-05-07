Meet the MetaTrader 5 beta version with hedging and the new user guide
.MQ4 and .EX4 works or not?
can we use different bars , like renko bars?
can we use different bars , like renko bars?
tecnofinanza:mq4 and ex4 wil not work on MT5 and there are renko bars indicators in market and maybe also in codebase.
.MQ4 and .EX4 works or not?
can we use different bars , like renko bars?
.MQ4 and .EX4 works or not?
can we use different bars , like renko bars?
Great news
tecnofinanza:Nope
.MQ4 and .EX4 works or not?
can we use different bars , like renko bars?
.MQ4 and .EX4 works or not?
can we use different bars , like renko bars?
Its good news.. I will take a part :)
can it work with meta4 platform
Poll speaks louder. Mt4 is not ready to be replaced just yet unless mt5 is made fully compatible with mt4 and its programs otherwise many will suffer.
If i switch from MT 4 to 5 what will happen with my history ?
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:Which history ?
If i switch from MT 4 to 5 what will happen with my history ?
If i switch from MT 4 to 5 what will happen with my history ?
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MetaTrader 5 beta build 1281 featuring the hedging system has been released. Unlike the usual netting system, the hedging one allows conducting multiple trades even on opposite direction of the same symbol. Now, you can use the netting model to trade exchange instruments and the hedging one for currency trading using the MetaTrader 5 institutional platform.
The new system of positions is similar to the widely known system applied in MetaTrader 4. However, MetaTrader 5 offers enhanced order management capabilities: filling orders using multiple deals, including partial fills. If a trader has an open position at a symbol and performs a new deal, a new position is opened. That is the core idea behind the MetaTrader 5 hedging system. The trader can set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, as well as see the profit level for each of the positions.
We invite everyone to join the public testing of the updated MetaTrader 5 multi-asset platform. In order to join the test, create a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and connect to it. The platform will automatically update to build 1281 and you will be able to create a demo account with the hedging position accounting system after setting the "Use hedge in trading" option in the dialog window. If you identify an error, please inform us via the mql5.com forum or create a Service Desk request.
While testing, please consider the following:
Apart from hedging, the MetaTrader 5 beta version features the updated user guide with tons of illustrations and video tutorials. Simply click F1 to get answers to most of your questions and enhance your knowledge of the platform.
With the updated MetaTrader 5, it is no longer necessary to use different platforms for Forex and stock exchange. Now, this is a one-stop solution for trading on a variety of financial markets.
Download the new beta build, try all the new features, and let us know the test results. With your help, we will make MetaTrader 5 even better!