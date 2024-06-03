Cannot load expert
Hello,
I am having an issue trying to migrate my ex4 expert file to the VPS server. The VPS error log is shown in the picture attached. This problem likely started after there was an MT4 terminal upgrade at the background.
Any available assistance will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
You are not the first i am also suffering with same issue seems to be an update that was done to the metatrader i managed to get mine to upload by using a pc with an old version of metatrader.
try doing that it should help this all started about 2 days ago since then cant upload to vps.
Thanks for your comment. I thought about using an old version of MT4 but I don't have any available and I don't know where to find one. Is there any place to download the old versions? The current version installed on my system is version 4.00 build 1340. The VPS is actually displaying build 1339
Unfortunately I don't know where to get the old ones from but I will have a look around this evening. If I have any luck I will come back and post the fix here. Im sure it will get sorted out soon enough as there are a lot of people who must be struggling with this same issue.
I do not know where this issue is coming from (because it is just the several users are having this issue; not 100 and not 10,000 ...) ... but there is one thread where the users fixed it by themselves -
----------------
"cannot open file 'C:\...\...\...\MQL4\Experts\....ex4' [2]" issue fixing:
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.28 11:09This is the thread where two users fixed same issue: Cannot open file
read this thread started with post #31 (old version of MetaEditor was uploaded)
Thank you for providing the old builds. After carrying out some trials with the old builds I figured out the latest Metaeditor build 2382 is not compatible with the VPS environment. I used the old build to compile the mq4 file and everything worked fine. But there is something strange I noticed. Whenever I start the older builds of the terminal.exe the build automatically gets updated to the current 1340 and the Metaeditor also updated to the current build 2382. This happens even when I am not connected to the internet. If I only start the Metaeditor the forced upgrade doesn't happen. I wonder how Metaquotes made it to upgrade automatically to the current build even when I am not connected to the internet. In my opinion this is not nice because users should be able to revert back to an older build if any issue is encountered with a new build just like some us are having isues with the current Metaeditor build not compatible with the VPS setting. Why force the upgrade when the latest version isn't guaranteed to work smoothly?
I think when MQL5 VPS will be updated to the latest build so everything will be fine.
It was already fixed:
MetaQuotes, 2021.07.29 11:27
Sorry for any inconveniene.
We have found the reason and fixed this issue.
All VPS servers were updated.
Please migrate your EA again if you faced this error on rented VPS
i'm uploading expert on vps where 1 is fine and another i have problems. I have no problems with the notebook
Besides, EA will not work in case this EA is using dll.
And you should check MQL5 VPS journal/logs instead of Metatrader journals/logs (your screenshot is from Metatrader? It shoudl be screenshot from MQL5 VPS journals after migration of your EAto VPS).
*** Update ***
From the comment below it looks certain the issue is caused by the recent upgrade. The technical team should please fix this issue as soon as possible. I just subscribed a few days ago. If this issue remains for a long time I hope I will be getting a refund for service not provided.
