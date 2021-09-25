Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 11
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3. I'm hating it more coz now it force me to use MT5 even I download MT4SETUP in specific. I downloaded MT4Setup but after setup I got MT5 instead!!
to luozongbao - which broker are you trying to download from? Because MetaQuotes is not a broker (MQ is software development company) ... I think - if you download MT4 from the broker and install it so not a problem: many people (incl myself) are still using MT4.
You need to select the broker first, and after that only you can download and install MT4.
to luozongbao - which broker are you trying to download from? Because MetaQuotes is not a broker (MQ is software development company) ... I think - if you download MT4 from the broker and install it so not a problem: many people (incl myself) are still using MT4.
You need to select the broker first, and after that only you can download and install MT4.
Me too.
And i tried 5 many times but i just can't seem to get used to it.
It has been said by many, it takes more to get the same thing done.
And this can be found in about every aspect of the platform.
For example i have to click twice to open expert settings.
That alone doubles the amount of clicks.
And i do not like the economic calendar at the bottom.
Also i do not see the profits by default.
I could go on for a long time here.
Maybe we should discuss the things we like or don't like about it to compose a list of changes.
I tend to compare this to a car engine, in the early days we had 8 mechanical valves and you could adjust the valve settings manually to make it pull up faster or to get to a higher maximum speed etc.
That was like the old MT4, everybody could do it but the new MT5 is like a 20 valve electronic engine and you can not change a single thing or it will just stop working, or you need sophisticated and expensive equipment to service it, including the educational courses.
I spoke to many car mechanics that blatantly admitted that they did not like their job anymore thanks to all of these electronic improvements.
Me too.
And i tried 5 many times but i just can't seem to get used to it.
It has been said by many, it takes more to get the same thing done.
And this can be found in about every aspect of the platform.
For example i have to click twice to open expert settings.
That alone doubles the amount of clicks.
And i do not like the economic calendar at the bottom.
Also i do not see the profits by default.
I could go on for a long time here.
Maybe we should discuss the things we like or don't like about it to compose a list of changes.
I tend to compare this to a car engine, in the early days we had 8 mechanical valves and you could adjust the valve settings manually to make it pull up faster or to get to a higher maximum speed etc.
That was like the old MT4, everybody could do it but the new MT5 is like a 20 valve electronic engine and you can not change a single thing or it will just stop working, or you need sophisticated and expensive equipment to service it, including the educational courses.
I spoke to many car mechanics that blatantly admitted that they did not like their job anymore thanks to all of these electronic improvements.
I found the solution for the expert settings. =)
The Winapi 64 functions fail sometimes in MT5.
Like the pipe server in MT4 is quite easy to implement - both synchronous and asynchronous modes - the same in MT5-64 fails (sometimes). I have no idea what is wrong - if it gets the wrong DLL, or if the MT5 screws pointers of the DLL, or something quite else, but it has definitively problems, which are not indicated in MT4.
The another cons are resources - MT5 consumes more computing power, which limits either number of charts, or increases the hardware cost. MT4 with multiple open charts, indicators and offline charts has lighter power footprint than MT5 with 4 naked charts:
On MT4 i got 9 chart open together with indicators, on MT5 6 chart open empty chart without indicator.
On MT3 I had 12 charts with indicators on Windows 95 Pentium I
:)
--------
Speaking seriously, MT4's done (it was done), but MT5 is still developing in very good quick way so MT5 is our future. I am trying to make a technical analysis on MT5 for now and hope that many brokers will accept MT5 with many different symbols (and it is exactly what I need to make a technical analysis and some trading on stock market for example).
MT5 for now is having more possibility than MT4 for example, just look at the MT5 charts here:
Scalping Alibaba using classical public Asctrend system for MT5 :
On MT3 I had 12 charts with indicators on Windows 95 Pentium I
:)
On all the forums I have not seen so far a serious valid argument in favor of MT5 (in my opinion) and most people don't complain about MT4 as far as I know.
Well, they are actually right. As a VPS-PC user I know all computer resources matter "Physical Memory" && "CPU Usage", it's not like we have an i7 + GTX 1080 with 64gb there. =)
On all the forums I have not seen so far a serious valid argument in favor of MT5 (in my opinion) and most people don't complain about MT4 as far as I know.
What about the speed???. Doesn't it mind???. Windows XP consumes fewer resources. Do you use Windows XP today???. Did you install Windows 2000 Server or Windows Server 2003 on your VPS??.
64 bits + more power + more speed + more features = more resources. That's unavoidable, but in my opinion, it's worth it.
Maybe you should hire a VPS with more resources. Otherwise you can continue using a platform without official support and with fewer functionalities (MT4).
Regards.
What about the speed???. Doesn't it mind???. Windows XP consumes fewer resources. Do you use Windows XP today???. Did you install Windows 2000 Server or Windows Server 2003 on your VPS??.
64 bits + more power + more speed + more features = more resources. That's unavoidable, but in my opinion, it's worth it.
Maybe you should hire a VPS with more resources. Otherwise you can continue using a platform without official support and with fewer functionalities (MT4).
Regards.
I was not complaining about it, but again it's something that do not speaks for MT5.
For example i will have to run x3 MT5 Terminals instead of x5 MT4, but yeah i will have "more
speed" and "more functionalities". Does this kind of speed on a retail basis with Spreads and
Commissions really matter? Are you making more Money because of this new features?
My EA's are sending orders faster than i can blink, and they get filled something like 150-300ms later
(most of the time). Would be for example 50ms or even 100ms more speed really an advantage?
It's like you are a Taxi, and you are making good money with the old car version, you have
everything you need, with low cost, and i would tell you : Here is the new version you will first have
to adapt yourself to it and it will consume more fuel, but you can drive faster and you have more
functionalities. But you, you don't need them, you just want to earn your Money.
That's how i feel with MT5.
In fact i would still like to switch to it just to be "Up To date", but i personally see only
disadvantages.Btw. it is not about having fun or enjoying some Windows 10 designs, it's about making Money.
So yes I would still use Windows XP or even 95 if it would be more practical.
Best Regards