Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You're right I should not lose my precious time with someone who calls everything useless.
Not everything, just to complain.
For example i will have to run x3 MT5 Terminals instead of x5 MT4, but yeah i will have "more
speed" and "more functionalities". Does this kind of speed on a retail basis with Spreads and
Commissions really matter?
Yes, it's matter for me. More time = more slippage. Everybody wants to make money as faster as possible, scalping strategies are the most popular, everybody complain about slippage, but it doesn't matter for you, ok. I guess you use a strategy based on H4 or D1, don't you?.
Are you making more Money because of this new features?
Yes, in MT5 I can trade Futures and Stocks, and no only Forex and CFDs, I can use Times & Sales, I can use real volume, I can use Order Flow, I can use real Market Profile (and not pseudo-Market Profile like in MT4, wich is based on M1 candles), I can make backtesting on real ticks, I can backtest and optimize multi-currency EAs (very very popular, too). I don't have to spend a lot of time downloading tick data from third party sources, corverting them into MT4 history files (fxt) and split them into 2 or 3 parts if their size is higher than 4 Gb, or pay for a third-party software to avoid this limitation.
If I take advantage of all that, Yes, I can make more money.
My EA's are sending orders faster than i can blink, and they get filled something like 150-300ms later
(most of the time). Would be for example 50ms or even 100ms more speed really an advantage?
Yes, it's a great advantage for me, and I think for most of the people, too. 200 - 300 ms is too much time for trading, and therefore, too much slippage. Why most of the people look for a VPS as close as possible to their broker servers??. Everybody are wrong???.
Btw. it is not about having fun or enjoying some Windows 10 designs, it's about making Money.
So yes I would still use Windows XP or even 95 if it would be more practical.
Ok, you would still use Windows 95 or Windows XP, but you really DON'T USE them, in spite of they would consume fewer resources. Why?? Only for design????.
Too much limitations on MT4, therefore, it isn't more practical.
Best Regards
I don't understand. Can you clarify what is too few resources or how many charts and indicators are not enough?
Because these days, i5 VPS are very common and affordable for someone aiming to make money. I have a Pentium G3220 (something between i3 & i5) which runs 15 charts each one has an EA loading 5 custom indicators and 11 regular ones. 3 customs and 5 regs are visible on the charts. 5000 bars only, I admit, but it is anyway 4500 too much for me. The CPU is between 60% and 80% depending on the opened positions, memory used is max 50% of 8Gb. I could try more but its useless.
So unless you are looking for free or very cheap VPS which is a nonsense if you are serious about trading, MT5 is absolutely not resource hungry at all.
Of course and I said it already, we have customers running their accounting and invoicing on MS-DOS and they won't change because they are fine. But trading is evolving, unlike invoicing. My guess is that those using the old tools will sooner or later be paying the price of their immobilism.
I agree completely. Best regards.
I use FXVM Advanced VPS : 2 GB - 2 CPU Cores - $57.95 per month.
I run several platforms at the same time with each one 6 EA's, 3 Offline charts, and few Indicators.
I didn't said that is not enough but the resources matter especially when you are creating multiple offline charts.
Yes, it's matter for me. More time = more slippage. Everybody wants to make money as faster as possible, scalping strategies are the most popular, everybody complain about slippage, but it doesn't matter for you, ok. I guess you use a strategy based on H4 or D1, don't you?.
Yes, in MT5 I can trade Futures and Stocks, and no only Forex and CFDs, I can use Times & Sales, I can use real volume, I can use Order Flow, I can use real Market Profile (and not pseudo-Market Profile like in MT4, wich is based on M1 candles), I can make backtesting on real ticks, I can backtest and optimize multi-currency EAs (very very popular, too). I don't have to spend a lot of time downloading tick data from third party sources, corverting them into MT4 history files (fxt) and split them into 2 or 3 parts if their size is higher than 4 Gb, or pay for a third-party software to avoid this limitation.
If I take advantage of all that, Yes, I can make more money.
Yes, it's a great advantage for me, and I think for most of the people, too. 200 - 300 ms is too much time for trading, and therefore, too much slippage. Why most of the people look for a VPS as close as possible to their broker servers??. Everybody are wrong???.
Ok, you would still use Windows 95 or Windows XP, but you really DON'T USE them, in spite of they would consume fewer resources. Why?? Only for design????.
Too much limitations on MT4, therefore, it isn't more practical.
I just wish everybody will be happy and successful with the platform they use, that's it.
Best Regards
So I find the choice of Metaquotes to force the passage to Mt5 is really an announced harakiri!
So I find the choice of Metaquotes to force the passage to Mt5 is really an announced harakiri!
You can code in mql5 without using OOP. OOP is present in mql4 too. It is a possibility, but not an obligation. In both mql4 and mql5 you can use it or not use it. You choose.
On the other hand, I think more than 80-85% people who use MT4 are only traders, and not coders. For them, MT5 only has advantages (more power, more speed, more options and more features). For the coders, if you are a good coder, there is no problem to learn mql5, with or without OOP. If not, you can use other minor and inferior platforms.
Anyway, don't worry, because from what I've seen lately it doesn't look like they're going to force anything. Maybe they will continue fixing MT4 bugs for 20 or 40 or 60 years more. Maybe most of the people still use a 32 bit platform with a 2 / 4 Gb memory limit and many other limitations in year 2090, who knows ?.
Regards.
New update :)
Metatrader4 Build 1030 December 16, 2016
New update :)
Metatrader4 Build 1030 December 16, 2016
Yes, my MT4 too.
It was already announced here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/163217What new features are incorporated ??? What is the difference from the build 1010?? Anyone know ??. Maybe I'm wrong, but I haven't noticed anything.
As far as I know the last build that brought something new was the build 1010 (16 August, 2016). 4 months without any new feature I think is a long time for an alive software, but for many nostalgic people it's more alive than ever.
I encourage everybody, there are many bugs left to fix. Throughout 2017 it's possible that they will correct some more. Good Luck.
Best regards.