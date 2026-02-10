Request for a clear, rewarded and professional beta channel for MT4 and MT5.
Hi Alain.
Fully agree with you. These beta-testers are really anoying.
Metaquotes should bear in mind that we are people (Traders in my case) dealing with real money.
It turns out, that it has also severe consequences for coders and developers.
As end-user of MT5 Platform, i am dealing with several bugs regarding the Cloud and the with Compiler itself.
Hope that these issues could be fixed, asap.
For now, i am really stuck and with no support at all. Not even Service Desk takes the responsability for this situation. It´s a shame.
Only the best and profitable trades for us all.
Joao Henriques
I agree with you!
I think the problem is that Metaquotes builds and supports more and more: Mt4, Mt5, Web-Trader, Android-thing, .. And I assume that the amount of developing people has not increased as it would nee this increase of tasks and all this tasks has to be developed fast and faster..
Hi Alain.
Fully agree with you. These beta-testers are really anoying.
Metaquotes should bear in mind that we are people (Traders in my case) dealing with real money.
It turns out, that it has also severe consequences for coders and developers.
As end-user of MT5 Platform, i am dealing with several bugs regarding the Cloud and the with Compiler itself.
Hope that these issues could be fixed, asap.
For now, i am really stuck and with no support at all. Not even Service Desk takes the responsability for this situation. It´s a shame.
Only the best and profitable trades for us all.
Joao Henriques
Alain,
I have been feeling the same way. One of the issues that I have been experiencing is the frequency of these updates.
I have been optimizing one of my EAs using the every tick option. Of course that takes an extremely long time. I have been forced to disconnect the computer from the internet so the computer never knows these updates are available.
Updates are very frustrating and should not happen when the market is open. Critical bugs should always be worked out before release to the public. Your idea of beta-testing should be implemented. The recent issue with historyselect should have been solved before release. I know I spent a few hours trying to figure out what was wrong.
Alain,
I have been feeling the same way. One of the issues that I have been experiencing is the frequency of these updates.
I have been optimizing one of my EAs using the every tick option. Of course that takes an extremely long time. I have been forced to disconnect the computer from the internet so the computer never knows these updates are available.
Updates are very frustrating and should not happen when the market is open. Critical bugs should always be worked out before release to the public. Your idea of beta-testing should be implemented. The recent issue with historyselect should have been solved before release. I know I spent a few hours trying to figure out what was wrong.
Thanks for your input.
I am not sure how we could push Metaquotes to improve that.
So my proposition is for Metaquotes is to organize an official beta channel, with reserved access to people they will choose, which are ready to be beta-tester. These beta-testers should be rewarded in some way and they should have to request to be beta-tester and get privileged communication with ServiceDesk (higher priority). An official release shall only be published after all important bugs are fixed and enough testing time was spent. Of course, there shall be enough beta-testers and there shall be representative of all users, to test correctly all parts of the software.
Best wishes for your request Alain.
I think there would be more hope if this request come from some real client *paying* MetaQuotes product/services.
Traders get MT platform totally free................................................................
Best wishes for your request Alain.
I think there would be more hope if this request come from some real client *paying* MetaQuotes product/services.
Traders get MT platform totally free................................................................
The brokers pay a substantial amount of money for the licences.
Most of the time, these bugs aren't affecting the core usage of MT4 or MT5.
The bugs mainly impact custom indicators / EAs / scripts. These issues are mostly irrelevant to the brokers.
I really like MT4/MT5 software, and mql4/mql5 languages. All in all they are great platforms and very interesting programming languages to work with. As a professional coder I enjoy them, and some years ago I decided to build my business and earn a living around the platforms and this site. Metaquotes give us (me) great opportunities to do that, and provide our services as professional without having to invest too much in marketing, website, security, etc...
Why I am saying all of that ? Because I want to be clear my post is a constructive one. I am not happy with recent builds and how Metaquotes deal with new platform releases. All the recent official releases of MT4 and MT5 are bugged at some levels, and it involved a lot of additional works for professional coders, and most probably increased risk for traders investing their money with these platforms (I can't really talk about this last point, so if some people have feedback about it they are welcome).
Since the start of 2017 I lost days of work due to MT4 or MT5 (mql4 or mql5) bugs. Such bugs are sometimes very difficult to catch. Of course, on any software bugs are always possible, but here we are facing with a software dealing with money, and often with bugs on features or functions which were working on previous build. I think there is room to improve things seriously.
For most people (including experimented coders) there is a great confusion about MT4/MT5 publishing of new release, beta, "pre-release" and how they are pushed to client's computers. Currently, anyone become a beta-tester, without even being aware about
it. You could also become beta-tester when you don't want to be. You can start to use a beta-version while trading real money, etc...
So my proposition is for Metaquotes is to organize an official beta channel, with reserved access to people they will choose, which are ready to be beta-tester. These beta-testers should be rewarded in some way and they should have to request to be beta-tester and get privileged communication with ServiceDesk (higher priority). An official release shall only be published after all important bugs are fixed and enough testing time was spent. Of course, there shall be enough beta-testers and there shall be representative of all users, to test correctly all parts of the software.
Waiting community feedback. Thanks.
P.S: I could have added a lot of links to support my statements, I didn't do it to save time. Feel free to ask if something need some clarification.
You can wait in a chair. MT software development is knowed for be erratic. I think is a problem with developer team manager...
As long as brokers dont lose money is all good LOL ,majority of traders lose tons of money with or without buggy mt4/5 so i dont see any good change on all this very soon just to put traders in a more safe place.
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I really like MT4/MT5 software, and mql4/mql5 languages. All in all they are great platforms and very interesting programming languages to work with. As a professional coder I enjoy them, and some years ago I decided to build my business and earn a living around the platforms and this site. Metaquotes give us (me) great opportunities to do that, and provide our services as professional without having to invest too much in marketing, website, security, etc...
Why I am saying all of that ? Because I want to be clear my post is a constructive one. I am not happy with recent builds and how Metaquotes deal with new platform releases. All the recent official releases of MT4 and MT5 are bugged at some levels, and it involved a lot of additional works for professional coders, and most probably increased risk for traders investing their money with these platforms (I can't really talk about this last point, so if some people have feedback about it they are welcome).
Since the start of 2017 I lost days of work due to MT4 or MT5 (mql4 or mql5) bugs. Such bugs are sometimes very difficult to catch. Of course, on any software bugs are always possible, but here we are facing with a software dealing with money, and often with bugs on features or functions which were working on previous build. I think there is room to improve things seriously.
For most people (including experimented coders) there is a great confusion about MT4/MT5 publishing of new release, beta, "pre-release" and how they are pushed to client's computers. Currently, anyone become a beta-tester, without even being aware about it. You could also become beta-tester when you don't want to be. You can start to use a beta-version while trading real money, etc...
So my proposition is for Metaquotes is to organize an official beta channel, with reserved access to people they will choose, which are ready to be beta-tester. These beta-testers should be rewarded in some way and they should have to request to be beta-tester and get privileged communication with ServiceDesk (higher priority). An official release shall only be published after all important bugs are fixed and enough testing time was spent. Of course, there shall be enough beta-testers and there shall be representative of all users, to test correctly all parts of the software.
Waiting community feedback. Thanks.
P.S: I could have added a lot of links to support my statements, I didn't do it to save time. Feel free to ask if something need some clarification.