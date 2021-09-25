Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 14
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First MT5 beta version is available to import data.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегийOwn symbols and their datafades in Metatrader 5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.04.08 12:29
1. Yes, the basic story is minute. If there are tics, the story is built on them.
2. It is still preserved
3. No
First MT5 beta version is available to import data.
Still, the data is from the the trading server only. However Renat Fatkhullin also mentioned custom symbol files and custom datafeeds. Hopefully it is not the kind of information like the custom charts a year ago.
Extract from this post (translated):
What we will do step by step:
Custom symbols will be nominally available in the strategy tester. Perhaps we will allowed it in MQL5 Cloud Network.
I tried yesterday to open a MT5 account in 3 quite large and well known ECN forex brokers (that I normally use), but none of them had the MT5 option available.
So, MT4 will be here for quite a while.
Extract from this post (translated):
What we will do step by step:
Custom symbols will be nominally available in the strategy tester. Perhaps we will allowed it in MQL5 Cloud Network.
Today's reply of MetaQuotes about custom symbols:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Custom symbols and custom datafeeds in Metatrader 5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.06.16 00:22
Custom symbols will be available in beta version soon:
As for me, MT5 has some strange properties, which are not in MT4. And the fact that, for example, for EURUSD, in MT5 can not open simultaneously Buy and Sell, it generally kills me on the spot. I do not want to move onto this strange platform.
As for me, MT5 has some strange properties, which are not in MT4. And the fact that, for example, for EURUSD, in MT5 can not open simultaneously Buy and Sell, it generally kills me on the spot. I do not want to move onto this strange platform.
This is MT5 with simultanious buy and sell, and nothing strange:
As for me, MT5 has some strange properties, which are not in MT4. And the fact that, for example, for EURUSD, in MT5 can not open simultaneously Buy and Sell, it generally kills me on the spot. I do not want to move onto this strange platform.
Yes you can open buy and sell in the same time in MT5 if you use hedging account.