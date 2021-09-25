Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 12
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Btw. it is not about having fun or enjoying some Windows 10 designs, it's about making Money.So yes I would still use Windows XP or even 95 if it would be more practical.
Best Regards
You could also call your broker by phone and use a telex to get the quote.
Time is money, you should save some money by stopping all these useless complaints. I would suggest you to communicate with Metaquotes directly, if your points are relevant (for them) I am sure they will take them into account, otherwise it's just waste of time.
Nothing personal of course.
You could also call your broker by phone and use a telex to get the quote.
Time is money, you should save some money by stopping all these useless complaints. I would suggest you to communicate with Metaquotes directly, if your points are relevant (for them) I am sure they will take them into account, otherwise it's just waste of time.
Nothing personal of course.
The most relevant point is that they did not spread a word about the MT4 phase out timing to their users. They did not introduce MT5 to be an upgrade of MT4, but rather to be an alternate product for the alternate markets. Did change anything since? Yes, very probably.
Their moves are unpredictable - spending big effort on adding (nearly) identical language to MT4 (big improvement before the phase-out??), or removing forum moderators and private messages on mql4.com forum a year ago.
Why don't they simply come with a statement like this - "Maintaining two similar products is a burden for us, we shall focus on one. We will stop MT4 development now, however support for the MT4 servers continues till there is reasonable demand, but probably no more than 3 years."
So - feed us with information. The MT5 is not so better to understand the phase out from this point of view, but it uses probably more advanced development tools or simply the team is stronger currently (or just the team leader). So give us clear insight about the intention and schedule, and we can take action. It is weird to read rumours about the phase-out in the third party web sites, or feeding the forum topic "Are you ready to give up MT4?" without any supporting statement.
The most relevant point is that they did not spread a word about the MT4 phase out timing to their users. They did not introduce MT5 to be an upgrade of MT4, but rather to be an alternate product for the alternate markets. Did change anything since? Yes, very probably.
Their moves are unpredictable - spending big effort on adding (nearly) identical language to MT4 (big improvement before the phase-out??), or removing forum moderators and private messages on mql4.com forum a year ago.
Why don't they simply come with a statement like this - "Maintaining two similar products is a burden for us, we shall focus on one. We will stop MT4 development now, however support for the MT4 servers continues till there is reasonable demand, but probably no more than 3 years."
So - feed us with information. The MT5 is not so better to understand the phase out from this point of view, but it uses probably more advanced development tools or simply the team is stronger currently (or just the team leader). So give us clear insight about the intention and schedule, and we can take action. It is weird to read rumours about the phase-out in the third party web sites, or feeding the forum topic "Are you ready to give up MT4?" without any supporting statement.
I know, I understand and I agree.
I am not working for Metaquotes, and I don't have more information as other users like you, even as moderator. I am just trying to be well informed and to broadcast information I am finding (often from Russian forum).
My point is just to say it's useless to complain, but better to act from what we know. Metaquotes can be contacted directly, or here. I will not do it myself as it's not important for me to know the schedule.
It may be even longer since PMs were disabled. I can't really remember.
I don't know why you think that moderators were removed. I was moderating until the last day.
It may be even longer since PMs were disabled. I can't really remember.
I don't know why you think that moderators were removed. I was moderating until the last day.
Well, they are actually right. As a VPS-PC user I know all computer resources matter "Physical Memory" && "CPU Usage", it's not like we have an i7 + GTX 1080 with 64gb there. =)
On all the forums I have not seen so far a serious valid argument in favor of MT5 (in my opinion) and most people don't complain about MT4 as far as I know.
I don't understand. Can you clarify what is too few resources or how many charts and indicators are not enough?
Because these days, i5 VPS are very common and affordable for someone aiming to make money. I have a Pentium G3220 (something between i3 & i5) which runs 15 charts each one has an EA loading 5 custom indicators and 11 regular ones. 3 customs and 5 regs are visible on the charts. 5000 bars only, I admit, but it is anyway 4500 too much for me. The CPU is between 60% and 80% depending on the opened positions, memory used is max 50% of 8Gb. I could try more but its useless.
So unless you are looking for free or very cheap VPS which is a nonsense if you are serious about trading, MT5 is absolutely not resource hungry at all.
Of course and I said it already, we have customers running their accounting and invoicing on MS-DOS and they won't change because they are fine. But trading is evolving, unlike invoicing. My guess is that those using the old tools will sooner or later be paying the price of their immobilism.
Some are even worse, so...
http://www.geek.com/tech/a-commodore-64-has-helped-run-an-auto-shop-for-25-years-1672510/
I don't understand. Can you clarify what is too few resources or how many charts and indicators are not enough?
Because these days, i5 VPS are very common and affordable for someone aiming to make money. I have a Pentium G3220 (something between i3 & i5) which runs 15 charts each one has an EA loading 5 custom indicators and 11 regular ones. 3 customs and 5 regs are visible on the charts. 5000 bars only, I admit, but it is anyway 4500 too much for me. The CPU is between 60% and 80% depending on the opened positions, memory used is max 50% of 8Gb. I could try more but its useless.
So unless you are looking for free or very cheap VPS which is a nonsense if you are serious about trading, MT5 is absolutely not resource hungry at all.
I run several platforms at the same time with each one 6 EA's, 3 Offline charts, and few Indicators.
I didn't said that is not enough but the resources matter especially when you are creating multiple offline charts.
You could also call your broker by phone and use a telex to get the quote.
Time is money, you should save some money by stopping all these useless complaints. I would suggest you to communicate with Metaquotes directly, if your points are relevant (for them) I am sure they will take them into account, otherwise it's just waste of time.
Nothing personal of course.