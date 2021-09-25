Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ? - page 2
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Only if MQL4 is upwards compatible with MQL5.
It means you should be able to run 'old' MT4 Indicators, script's and experts on MT5.
This is currently not the case, i don't think this will ever be the case, and this is the main reason i still use MT4 a lot.
I also know a lot of people use MT4 next to MT5 just for analysis.
For as long as the code is not compatible these will be two separate terminals and removing one will disappoint a lot of customers as well as coders.
@ Alain why didn't you add:
I am VERY sure that if we lose MT4 many people will not switch to MT5, but find another solution in stead...(Non MetaQuotes)...
Only if MQL4 is upwards compatible with MQL5.
It means you should be able to run 'old' MT4 Indicators, script's and experts on MT5.
This is currently not the case, i don't think this will ever be the case, and this is the main reason i still use MT4 a lot.
I also know a lot of people use MT4 next to MT5 just for analysis.
For as long as the code is not compatible these will be two separate terminals and removing one will disappoint a lot of customers as well as coders.
@ Alain why didn't you add:
I am VERY sure that if we lose MT4 many people will not switch to MT5, but find another solution in stead...(Non MetaQuotes)...
I really don't care MT4 or MT5, I understand it's a serious problem for people like Ovo, but I don't have to maintain products based on MT4 (only) feature.
From a technical point of view MT5 (mql5) is superior to MT4 (mql4) without any doubts. And if future MT5 included all features of current MT4 I really don't see why you want to keep it, anyway you will have no choice.
Honestly, after the big MQL4 update I expected the MT5 to die (I mean converge).
Yeah I know...like a lot of people. But I think if MT5 die, Metaquotes will die too, probably...they made huge investments and they need to succeed (just a guess for you ).
I know the orders handling is very different, but I do not expect serious complications in this area. You either buy or sell and that is the main point.
Ok but don't forgot the people who bought products for their MT4 Terminal how would they feel if they can not use their favorite indicator no more.( or in fact their whole library they build up over the years..)
Also i think there will be some underground edition that still makes it possible to use it, i have seen this before with other programs they were just too good to be gone..
Ok but don't forgot the people who bought products for their MT4 Terminal how would they feel if they can not use their favorite indicator no more.( or in fact their whole library they build up over the years..)
Also i think there will be some underground edition that still makes it possible to use it, i have seen this before with other programs.
Alain Verleyen:
...
I really don't care MT4 or MT5, I understand it's a serious problem for people like Ovo, but I don't have to maintain products based on MT4 (only) feature. ...
What happens if someone bought MT4 products say from Marco
Marco ports them to MT5
now the customer has to repurchase those products.
Lol, I would not call it a problem, but rather an extra free task in sight.
Marco set an interesting point.
What happens if someone bought MT4 products say from Marco
Marco ports them to MT5
now the customer has to repurchase those products.