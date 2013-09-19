Description:



This indicator will help traders in calculating lot size by draggin horizontal lines (Risk Management and Money Management).

Add horisontal line on your price graph and name it as "s" (like "starter"). This will add three horizontal lines (named: sl = StopLoss line, tp = TakeProfit line, order = OrderLine) with default parameters eg TakeProfit = 40p, StopLoss = 20p. You can drag this lines up and down. On left top corner you will see calculations of risks and money management.

This indicator have only one parameter Risk percentage per one order. I use 2% of risk per order (this is also default parameter).

All you need is "RECOMMENDED LOT SIZE" line where you can see calculated lot size for next order. NB! Calculations are made based on AccountDeposite

