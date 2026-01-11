Indonesian Member - page 380

siang kawan2, saya baru buka akun mql5, kalo "subscription not permitted" itu kenapa ya, mohon pencerahannya, thx
 
siang kawan2, saya baru buka akun mql5, kalo "subscription not permitted" itu kenapa ya, mohon pencerahannya, thx

register seller nya belum di approve mas bro

 

Boleh di coba,... Simple Nonlag RSI System


 
Kernel Channel: buat latihan scalping ..


Butuh Kernel Channel yang detail dan nrp untuk entri ... seperti ini misalnya hehe kalau di gabung pasti asyiik


 

halo salam kenal

saya trader asal kediri jawa timur

 
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..

hi, i am ali from kediri , east java

i just joint as trader , so i need more information and attention from you all

please teach me

i need your help

 
I am Indonesian. from Medan , North Sumatra
 
Boleh di coba,... Simple Nonlag RSI System


ilmu baru lagi... hihi,,,

 
Butuh Kernel Channel yang detail dan nrp untuk entri ... seperti ini misalnya hehe kalau di gabung pasti asyiik


Mantap mas bro, siap uji coba..

 
Hello Mas Mustopa dan Mas Edwongso, selamat datang..
Khusus di topik sini, kita bisa pake bhs Indo..
