Indonesian Member - page 380
siang kawan2, saya baru buka akun mql5, kalo "subscription not permitted" itu kenapa ya, mohon pencerahannya, thx
register seller nya belum di approve mas bro
Boleh di coba,... Simple Nonlag RSI System
Kernel Channel: buat latihan scalping ..
Butuh Kernel Channel yang detail dan nrp untuk entri ... seperti ini misalnya hehe kalau di gabung pasti asyiik
halo salam kenal
saya trader asal kediri jawa timur
I want to know how many people from Indonesia is joining this forum. If you're from Indonesia, please comment this topic..Thank you..
hi, i am ali from kediri , east java
i just joint as trader , so i need more information and attention from you all
please teach me
i need your help
ilmu baru lagi... hihi,,,
Mantap mas bro, siap uji coba..
Khusus di topik sini, kita bisa pake bhs Indo..