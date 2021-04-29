Unable To Apply on Any Job in Freelance Section
I do not think it's going to be restored.
but i never did any thing wrong
do you Not consider it unjustified that my hardwork of 3 year and 610 job have gone in a second.Just because of 'Technical Issue'.
it is not a responsibility of MQL to protect their loyal programmers .should they not be resolve it ?
Dear Admin
i have no warning in Red color on the top Bar . i am still unable to Apply for Any job on mql5. i contacted with service Desk they refer me to forum they say it is not a financial issue .
can you please restore my access for freelance . it is more than a week i m unable to use freelance .it is requested to please Restore my access .i will really appreciate if quick response
Regards
Muhammad Mudasir
Dear moderator, please look into this man woes. Been in a similar situation and its not a good feeling. Maybe man left job to work at mql5 fulltime then get ban.
yes thanks for the support
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Dear Admin
i have no warning in Red color on the top Bar . i am still unable to Apply for Any job on mql5. i contacted with service Desk they refer me to forum they say it is not a financial issue .
can you please restore my access for freelance . it is more than a week i m unable to use freelance .it is requested to please Restore my access .i will really appreciate if quick response
Regards
Muhammad Mudasir