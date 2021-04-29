Unable To Apply on Any Job in Freelance Section

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Dear Admin

i have no warning in Red color on the top Bar . i am still unable to Apply for Any job on mql5. i contacted with service Desk they refer me to forum they say it is not a financial issue .

can you please restore my access for freelance . it is more than a week i m unable to use freelance .it is requested to please Restore my access .i will really appreciate if quick response


Regards

Muhammad Mudasir

 
I do not think it's going to be restored.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
I do not think it's going to be restored.

but i never did any thing wrong

 

do you Not consider it unjustified that my hardwork of 3 year and 610 job have gone in a second.Just because of 'Technical Issue'.

it is not a responsibility of MQL to protect their loyal programmers .should  they not be resolve it ?

[Deleted]  
610 Jobs done in FreeLance, wow please whatever the problem is, mql5 need to help him. I imagine how many hours spent.
 
Muhammad Mudasir:

Dear Admin

i have no warning in Red color on the top Bar . i am still unable to Apply for Any job on mql5. i contacted with service Desk they refer me to forum they say it is not a financial issue .

can you please restore my access for freelance . it is more than a week i m unable to use freelance .it is requested to please Restore my access .i will really appreciate if quick response


Regards

Muhammad Mudasir

Go to your seller profile tab and contact the moderator . I think this forum have nothing to do with your issue 
 
Kareem Abdelhakim:
Go to your seller profile tab and contact the moderator . I think this forum have nothing to do with your issue 
can u give me how to contact them i cant find it.
 
Dear moderator, please look into this man woes. Been in a similar situation and its not a good feeling. Maybe man left job to work at mql5 fulltime then get ban.
 
Kareem Abdelhakim:
Go to your seller profile tab and contact the moderator . I think this forum have nothing to do with your issue 

i tried but i think there is written no technical support related questions can be ask

 
Tonny Obare:
Dear moderator, please look into this man woes. Been in a similar situation and its not a good feeling. Maybe man left job to work at mql5 fulltime then get ban.

yes thanks for the support

 
Kareem Abdelhakim:


Try to contact moderator from this section . It's mentioned that this tab you can discuss your seller profile issue with the moderator

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