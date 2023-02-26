New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2085: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:Will we ever see a native Linux build?
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Maksim Emeliashin:Yes I have this same issue
Since the latest update MT tester unexpectedly stop using the half of the CPU cores.The same situation with the local network agents.
Since last update MT5 doesn't save the MetaQuotes ID to send notifications
Files:
metaquotes_id_empty.png 11 kb
Maybe now use cores not threads.
Maksim Emeliashin:
Since the latest update MT tester unexpectedly stop using the half of the CPU cores.The same situation with the local network agents.
Suggest add a warning
#property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { int Int = 1; bool Bool = false; double Double = 1.1; Bool = Int; Bool = Double; TimeCurrent(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Report a bug in the strategy tester that occurred from the previous version.
I think that the cause of this problem is a problem of platform "Meta Trader 5".
To MetaQuotes Software Corp
Please fix this bug as soon as possible.
Once I published this bug in Russian version of MQL5, but there was no reply. Please reply to me early about this bug.
By the way, I am translating from "google" because I can only understand in Japanese. I think it will be unnatural English sentences, but please understand.
Files:
Screen_capture.zip 1900 kb
Takashi Higashida:
Report a bug in the strategy tester that occurred from the previous version.
I think that the cause of this problem is a problem of platform "Meta Trader 5".
To MetaQuotes Software Corp
Please fix this bug as soon as possible.
Once I published this bug in Russian version of MQL5, but there was no reply. Please reply to me early about this bug.
By the way, I am translating from "google" because I can only understand in Japanese. I think it will be unnatural English sentences, but please understand.
Contact the author of the EA.
fxsaber:
Contact the author of the EA.
ok. thank you
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The new version contains the following changes:
Python is a modern high-level programming language for developing scripts and applications. It contains multiple libraries for machine learning, process automation, as well as data analysis and visualization.
MetaTrader package for Python is designed for efficient and fast obtaining of exchange data via interprocessor communication, directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The data received via this pathway can be further used for statistical calculations and machine learning.
Connection
pip install pytz
Functions
The need for data verification is determined by the broker. If the option is enabled, confirmation codes are automatically sent to the trader during an account request and special code fields appear in the dialog box:
Confirmation codes are valid for several minutes. If the code is not entered in the field within this time frame, the trader will need to repeat the procedure.
Before sending codes, the system checks whether the specified phone/email was previously confirmed. If the trader has already passed verification from his or her computer, an account will be opened without additional confirmation. Thus, there will be no additional burden for traders during an account request.
How it works
After you log in using your PayPal account when making a purchase, you will be requested to allow further payments to our company:
By confirming this option, and you will be able to perform further purchases with one click, by pressing the previously saved account button:
If you click "Cancel and return to MetaQuotes Software Corp.", you will make the payments in a normal way, by entering the PayPal account details manually, for each purchase.
You can always remove your PayPal account link.
We have introduced a large number of hidden improvements and fixed errors to optimize the Strategy Tester operation. The update enables much faster testing for some of the task types and higher operation stability. Major improvements include:
Operations with frames
Operations with frames on local, network and cloud agents have been optimized. Such operations are now processed faster and are never skipped.
Distribution of tasks to agents
The tester can now redistribute tasks to agents during the optimization process. If a new agent has become available (or one of the previously used ones has been released), the tester automatically creates a new package of tasks, using those which were earlier distributed among other agents. Tasks can also be redistributed if slow agents are detected. Tasks of such agents are sent to other agents to complete the optimization faster.
Task distribution in math calculation mode has become much faster.
Optimization statistics in the Journal
Optimization logging has been extended: it includes detailed statistics related to the MQL5 Cloud Network usage and to the enabling and disabling of cloud agents, among others.
Operation in full optimization log mode
For optimal resource consumption, not all messages from agents are recorded to the tester log. To view all logs, you can enable the "Full optimization logs" option using the tester log context menu. Previously, this mode significantly slowed the optimization process. Now the calculation time is not affected.
MQL5 Cloud Network
Optimized operation of cloud testing agents. Now computation tasks are distributed more efficiently.
The economic calendar is available in desktop terminals and websites, as well as on mobile devices. The application can be opened using the Calendar context menu in the terminal:
Select your platform and download the Tradays apps:
In addition to calendar functions available in the desktop platform, the mobile version provides event reminders and access to a complete history of indicators in the form of charts and tables.
Changes concern the import of ticks performed via the terminal interface, as well as the update of ticks performed from MQL5 applications using the CustomTicks* function. Any changes in tick data lead to recalculation of the corresponding 1-minute bars of the custom symbol.
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system.