MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2055: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
On the preamble of one of my EA, there is the following line:
sinput datetime CompileTime = __DATETIME__;// Compile datetimeIt does not update it's display on Strategy Tester. Is it a bug?
- 2019.05.24
- www.mql5.com
On the preamble of one of my EA, there is the following line:It does not update it's display on Strategy Tester. Is it a bug?
I found an issue with the TimeCurrent call within the Strategy Tester (This never happens on the live charts)
At the beginning of each bar the TimeCurrent is up to 30 seconds behind the time of the new bar (which means it isn't being kept up to date with the latest simulated time event)
#property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { #ifndef __MQL4__ ArraySetAsSeries(time, true); #endif if (TimeCurrent() < time[0]) { Print("WARNING TimeCurrent()=", TimeCurrent(), " is less than time[0]=", time[0]); } return rates_total; }
2019.05.29 09:33:31.229 2019.05.27 01:30:00 WARNING TimeCurrent()=2019.05.27 01:29:30 is less than time[0]=2019.05.27 01:30:00
2019.05.29 09:33:31.229 2019.05.27 02:00:00 WARNING TimeCurrent()=2019.05.27 01:59:59 is less than time[0]=2019.05.27 02:00:00
This wasn't an issue a year ago. This regression may have been introduced in the Feb 2019 release
Regarding to 1. Terminal: Added new API enabling request of MetaTrader 5 terminal data through applications using the Python language.
Is there any plans to develop more functions and features for python api? Eg. trading? Now is just acess to the feed. Or this is all what we can have?
Why @MetaQuotes Software Corp. doing some new API and not emulating the curent MQL4/5 API? Eg.
from MetaTrader5 import * from MetaTrader5 import Trade.PositionInfo from MetaTrader5 import Trade.Trade from MetaTrader5 import ctp as MT5 from MetaTrader5 import Feed ot = MT5.Trade.OrdersTotal() for x in ot: Trade.Trade.OrderSelect(x,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES) open = Feed.Symbol("EURUSD").open[1] Print(open)
I found an issue with the TimeCurrent call within the Strategy Tester (This never happens on the live charts)
At the beginning of each bar the TimeCurrent is up to 30 seconds behind the time of the new bar (which means it isn't being kept up to date with the latest simulated time event)
2019.05.29 09:33:31.229 2019.05.27 01:30:00 WARNING TimeCurrent()=2019.05.27 01:29:30 is less than time[0]=2019.05.27 01:30:00
2019.05.29 09:33:31.229 2019.05.27 02:00:00 WARNING TimeCurrent()=2019.05.27 01:59:59 is less than time[0]=2019.05.27 02:00:00
This wasn't an issue a year ago. This regression may have been introduced in the Feb 2019 release
Can this be related to tester_everytick_calculate ?
Why we can't remove from top belt the "Search icon", "MQL5 Community link", "Acheviements" ?
It wasting workspace in case that are not used and need in laptop for more tools.
Can this be related to tester_everytick_calculate ?
I tried this setting, but it made no difference
tester_everytick_calculate is forcibly enabled in "Visual Mode". You may have noticed that "Visualisation" is automatically selected when testing indicators, so I doubt the optimization is in play
It's possible the code changes for tester_everytick_calculate were responsible for this regression, but that's just a guess
I tried this setting, but it made no difference
tester_everytick_calculate is forcibly enabled in "Visual Mode". You may have noticed that "Visualisation" is automatically selected when testing indicators, so I doubt the optimization is in play
It's possible the code changes for tester_everytick_calculate were responsible for this regression, but that's just a guess
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MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 2055
Python is a modern high-level programming language for developing scripts and applications. It contains multiple libraries for machine learning, process automation, as well as data analysis and visualization.
MetaTrader package for Python is designed for efficient and fast obtaining of exchange data via interprocessor communication directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The data received this way can be further used for statistical calculations and machine learning.
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pip install pytz
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