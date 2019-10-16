Invalid Argument: Signal Error at new build MT4
I have re-installed MT4 but this error has persisted.
Someone help on this issue urgently. Thanks.
But!
If I use Windows 8.1 so I do not have this error.
You can write to the service desk telling the your OS (Windows 10, or Windows 7, or any other), IE installed or not, and so on.
Because I do not have any error with Windows 8.1 for example ...
Thanks Mr. Sergey for your kind attention to this error.
Let me write to the service desk again. I posted there some hours ago; let me do it again.
Busingye Tusasirwe:One ticket may be enough for the service desk (because the service desk may be overloaded with many tickets).
Thanks Mr. Sergey for your kind attention to this error.
Let me write to the service desk again. I posted there some hours ago; let me do it again.
To solve this issue: You need upgrade IE to latest version, just download it from Microsoft website.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
The new build of MT4 has come with its bugs!
Open any MT4 and log in. Hit Ctrl+T and then the Signals tab down.
You scroll on the Signals but may not see what you are looking for.
In this case you are supposed to search from the top-right corner.
The search results appear on a search tab down, still within the terminal(Ctrl+T).
Click on the search result, and you end up with a script error: Invalid Argument. SOMEONE HELP ON THIS!