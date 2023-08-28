problem with iCustom indicator using strategy tester
ArraySetAsSeries(DMI_spread,true); DMI_handle = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period,"\\Indicators\\Examples\\DMI_spread.ex5",13) ; CopyBuffer(DMI_handle,0,0,10,DMI_spread);
Your posted code is without context. Are those lines together, or is the iMA/iCustom call in OnInit (where it should be) and the others not?
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all, I'm trying to test an expert containing this custom indicator
The indicator works well when I apply it on a graph, but testing the expert containing it I see a window like this.
In the strategy Journal there isn't any error or warning but the test does not proceed.
If I remove the indicator from the expert, test works well.
Is there an error in coding?