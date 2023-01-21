Why is my free indicator downloading as an expert ?

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Hi all. I created a new product which is an mql4 indicator. But when I download it, it is installed in the experts navigator window of MT4, and does not run as an indicator. Whats going on ?

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat:

Hi all. I created a new product which is an mql4 indicator. But when I download it, it is installed in the experts navigator window of MT4, and does not run as an indicator. Whats going on ?

Thank you.

You should choose the right option. You have to remove this product and add new one with the right spec.


 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

You should choose the right option. You have to remove this product and add new one with the right spec.


Thanks Yashar, but I did specify it as indicator. It is even listed among free indicators.  I have already followed your suggestion. But the same thing happened. ???

 
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat #:

Thanks Yashar, but I did specify it as indicator. It is even listed among free indicators.  I have already followed your suggestion. But the same thing happened. ???

It is related to the coding.
Read this thread about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
  • 2018.12.29
  • www.mql5.com
As the title says, copying the EA to the EA installation directory is also not available. Please ask the moderator to help answer...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It is related to the coding.
Read this thread about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748

Thanks Sergey,  I am using the new build handling functions, and  I have another paid indicator that downloads lust fine using the same syntax. I'll keep at it. Thanks

[Deleted]  
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat #:

Thanks Yashar, but I did specify it as indicator. It is even listed among free indicators.  I have already followed your suggestion. But the same thing happened. ???

sry for the misinformation.

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