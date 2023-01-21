Why is my free indicator downloading as an expert ?
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat:
Hi all. I created a new product which is an mql4 indicator. But when I download it, it is installed in the experts navigator window of MT4, and does not run as an indicator. Whats going on ?
Thank you.
You should choose the right option. You have to remove this product and add new one with the right spec.
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat #:It is related to the coding.
Thanks Yashar, but I did specify it as indicator. It is even listed among free indicators. I have already followed your suggestion. But the same thing happened. ???
Read this thread about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
- 2018.12.29
- www.mql5.com
As the title says, copying the EA to the EA installation directory is also not available. Please ask the moderator to help answer...
Sergey Golubev #:
It is related to the coding.
Read this thread about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
It is related to the coding.
Read this thread about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
Thanks Sergey, I am using the new build handling functions, and I have another paid indicator that downloads lust fine using the same syntax. I'll keep at it. Thanks
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Hi all. I created a new product which is an mql4 indicator. But when I download it, it is installed in the experts navigator window of MT4, and does not run as an indicator. Whats going on ?
Thank you.