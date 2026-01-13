Bug on new MT5 version build 5440: Incorrect position and size of graphic objects. Please fix it!!!
Confirmed. I already reported this bug last week. There are also other bugs with blurry and incorrectly displayed fonts like Webdings, Wingdings and many other.... This is probably caused by the graphic engine switching to Blend2D and will need some adjustments to make everything look correctly.
For the problem with font, I found the solution:
Set the font before text.
The documentation is incorrect and the order of assignments is mandatory for the policy to be taken into account.
Also a other problem for Webdings or Wingdings. The name of the font is now case sensitive so exit the "WebDings"
You want a new problem ?... I have !
When you want to display a single character in Wingdings or Webdings, surround it with a space; otherwise, it will appear with extraneous characters around the edges.
For the problem with font, I found the solution:
Set the font before text.
The documentation is incorrect and the order of assignments is mandatory for the policy to be taken into account.
Also a other problem for Webdings or Wingdings. The name of the font is now case sensitive so exit the "WebDings"
You want a new problem ?... I have !
Sorry, but there is no solution. There is no "WebDings" font. It's "Webdings ". One word. The new platform graphic engine is obviously broken and buggy and must be fixed before we can do any new development of interfaces for apps. I cant believe that such basic things are now broken in the platform after so many years of running just fine. Why change something that's not broken? The claim is that: "Blend2D delivers crisp, detailed graphics, accurate handling of transparency, and consistent performance across all systems, including high-resolution displays" and yet the graphics in b5440 now look worse than before. Everything looks blurry. All fonts and edges. The sizes and positions of graphical objects are incorrect and the fonts are messed up. Either not showing up, or showing up with some added characters like boxes or square brackets. clrNONE also not working correctly so the interfaces now look broken one way or another.
Sorry, but there is no solution. There is no "WebDings" font. It's "Webdings ". One word. The new platform graphic engine is obviously broken and buggy and must be fixed before we can do any new development of interfaces for apps. I cant believe that such basic things are now broken in the platform after so many years of running just fine. Why change something that's not broken? The claim is that: "Blend2D delivers crisp, detailed graphics, accurate handling of transparency, and consistent performance across all systems, including high-resolution displays" and yet the graphics in b5440 now look worse than before. Everything looks blurry. All fonts and edges. The sizes and positions of graphical objects are incorrect and the fonts are messed up. Either not showing up, or showing up with some added characters like boxes or square brackets. clrNONE also not working correctly so the interfaces now look broken one way or another.
5440 is a beta.
Use 5430, last official release, if you need a more stable platform.
Thanks for the bugs report.
But how to go back after updating it to latest beta version?
I created an archive on Telegram.
Do not use MetaQuotes-Demo server or it will update again.
Trading forum, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing.
New version updated on 11/21/2025 5440 with a problem.
Daniel Jose , 2025.12.02 10:07
A new version was released yesterday.
where several problems that I and my clients had been noticing were corrected. Including those you mention here.
As a tip, install the version that came out yesterday and once it's installed, create a backup of it. When Metatrader 5 asks you to update, update normally and if it shows any errors, revert to the backup version. Do this until the MQL5 website allows us to download the most stable and recent version of the platform directly from there. This will save you a lot of headaches. 🙂👍
Note: Due to numerous changes, older templates may not be immediately available. Therefore, before installing this new version, please back up your graphic templates.
Hello,
I've found a bug on new MT5 version build 5440: It draws the graphic objects on the chart with incorrect position and size. It always add 1 point to X and Y positions and reduce 1 point from width and height of rectangle label.
For example: I created a same rectangle label with X-distance=0, Y-distance=0, Width=10 and Height=10 at both older (build 5430) and latest version (build 5440). But the results are different between them. The older version draws with correct position and size as it suppose to, while the latest version draws with incorrect position and size as I described above. This will make graphic-based indicators and EAs look ugly and glitch. Please check and fix it ASAP.
I also attached here the screenshot to explain it more clearly.
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Hello,
I've found a bug on new MT5 version build 5440: It draws the graphic objects on the chart with incorrect position and size. It always add 1 point to X and Y positions and reduce 1 point from width and height of rectangle label.
For example: I created a same rectangle label with X-distance=0, Y-distance=0, Width=10 and Height=10 at both older (build 5430) and latest version (build 5440). But the results are different between them. The older version draws with correct position and size as it suppose to, while the latest version draws with incorrect position and size as I described above. This will make graphic-based indicators and EAs look ugly and glitch. Please check and fix it ASAP.
I also attached here the screenshot to explain it more clearly.