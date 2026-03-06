New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 6
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Ok. What is slowing down ? The chart is lagging (what symbol) ? Can you explain with more details ?
Also I noticed you are using MetaQuotes-Demo server, why ? You should use only a real broker server.
I have 5 EAs running on 5 different accounts and one terminal for manual trading. What makes you think I'm using a demo server?
I have 5 EAs running on 5 different accounts and one terminal for manual trading. What makes you think I'm using a demo server?
The log you posted show MetaQuotes as server.
2026.02.24 17:44:25.599 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5640 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.24 17:44:25.599 Terminal Windows 11 build 22621, 8 x Intel Xeon E3-1246 v3 @ 3.50GHz, AVX2, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 56 / 119 Gb disk, RDP, admin, GMT+5
2026.02.24 17:44:25.599 Terminal C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
The log you posted show MetaQuotes as server.
This is a clean MT5 build, which is why it says 'started for MetaQuotes Ltd.' I would expect you to know this. I am attaching the full terminal log specifically to prove that I am not using a demo server. I have only removed my account number and personal information for privacy reasons.
Please don't be condescending, I am just trying to figure out what is happening.
It's a Terminal installed from this site, so I thought (wrongly, it's fine) it was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo. It's recommended to always download and install MT5 from your broker site.
If a naked Terminal is slowing down your server, I can only suggest you to downgrade. I can only propose build 5430.
Please don't be condescending, I am just trying to figure out what is happening.
It's a Terminal installed from this site, so I thought (wrongly, it's fine) it was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo. It's recommended to always download and install MT5 from your broker site.
If a naked Terminal is slowing down your server, I can only suggest you to downgrade. I can only propose build 5430.
Sorry, but it doesn't work.
We've removed all plugins, modified profiles, reinstalled a clean version of MT5, tested the plugins one by one, etc., and the problem persists. It's not a plugin or EA issue; the problem occurs on both live and demo accounts .
We've been trying to solve it for two days.
The software has become extremely slow, even unusable, especially in terms of graphics. The problem worsens when multiple MT5 accounts are opened on the same computer.
Along with six other people, we noticed a detail: PCs equipped with a dedicated graphics card do not encounter this problem, unlike those with an integrated GPU which cause crashes!
That might be the source of the problem! I'm not sure.
Sorry, but it doesn't work.
We've removed all plugins, modified profiles, reinstalled a clean version of MT5, tested the plugins one by one, etc., and the problem persists. It's not a plugin or EA issue; the problem occurs on both live and demo accounts .
We've been trying to solve it for two days.
The software has become extremely slow, even unusable, especially in terms of graphics. The problem worsens when multiple MT5 accounts are opened on the same computer.
Along with six other people, we noticed a detail: PCs equipped with a dedicated graphics card do not encounter this problem, unlike those with an integrated GPU which cause crashes!
That might be the source of the problem! I'm not sure.
Confirming this. My server (integrated GPU) is lagging like crazy, but my home PC (dedicated GPU) has no issues. It's clearly a rendering bug in build 5640 affecting integrated chips.
Not so simple, on my side I also have a computer without dedicated GPU but not problem.
But let's explore it as it could be with some of the integrated GPU only.
Along with six other people, we noticed a detail: PCs equipped with a dedicated graphics card do not encounter this problem, unlike those with an integrated GPU which cause crashes!
That might be the source of the problem! I'm not sure.
Confirming this. My server (integrated GPU) is lagging like crazy, but my home PC (dedicated GPU) has no issues. It's clearly a rendering bug in build 5640 affecting integrated chips.
Please go into Tools->Options (CTRL+O), then on GPU tab, and report what is printed in the Journal log.
2026.02.24 12:08:09.568 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (1 units, 2200 MHz, 50080 Mb, version 3617.0 (PAL,LC), rating 579)
If you know people having similar problems, please ask them to report the same, could be useful to understand and fix the issue.
Please go into Tools->Options (CTRL+O), then on GPU tab, and report what is printed in the Journal log.
2026.02.24 12:08:09.568 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (1 units, 2200 MHz, 50080 Mb, version 3617.0 (PAL,LC), rating 579)
If you know people having similar problems, please ask them to report the same, could be useful to understand and fix the issue.