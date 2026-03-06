New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor - page 6

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Alain Verleyen #:

Ok. What is slowing down ? The chart is lagging (what symbol) ? Can you explain with more details ?

Also I noticed you are using MetaQuotes-Demo server, why ? You should use only a real broker server.

The entire terminal interface is lagging, from chart movement to menu buttons. As someone mentioned above, it’s still manageable with one terminal, but when I run six, all of them start lagging terribly. Everything was working fine with six terminals prior to build 5640; there were no issues at all.
I am not using a demo server; I am using a live account with a real broker.
I have 5 EAs running on 5 different accounts and one terminal for manual trading. What makes you think I'm using a demo server?
 
Maksim Tarutin #:
The entire terminal interface is lagging, from chart movement to menu buttons. As someone mentioned above, it’s still manageable with one terminal, but when I run six, all of them start lagging terribly. Everything was working fine with six terminals prior to build 5640; there were no issues at all.
I am not using a demo server; I am using a live account with a real broker.
I have 5 EAs running on 5 different accounts and one terminal for manual trading. What makes you think I'm using a demo server?

The log you posted show MetaQuotes as server.

2026.02.24 17:44:25.599 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5640 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.

2026.02.24 17:44:25.599 Terminal Windows 11 build 22621, 8 x Intel Xeon  E3-1246 v3 @ 3.50GHz, AVX2, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 56 / 119 Gb disk, RDP, admin, GMT+5

2026.02.24 17:44:25.599 Terminal C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
Alain Verleyen #:

The log you posted show MetaQuotes as server.

This is a clean MT5 build, which is why it says 'started for MetaQuotes Ltd.' I would expect you to know this.  I am attaching the full terminal log specifically to prove that I am not using a demo server. I have only removed my account number and personal information for privacy reasons.

2026.02.24 21:11:00.134  Terminal  MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5640 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.24 21:11:00.134  Terminal  Windows 11 build 22621, 8 x Intel Xeon  E3-1246 v3 @ 3.50GHz, AVX2, 7 / 15 Gb memory, 44 / 119 Gb disk, RDP, admin, GMT+5
2026.02.24 21:11:00.134  Terminal  C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
2026.02.24 21:11:03.136  Network  'XXXXXXX': authorized on Bybit-Live through LD- Access Server 4 (ping: 293.04 ms, build 5572)
2026.02.24 21:11:03.136  Network  'XXXXXXX': previous successful authorization performed from 
2026.02.24 21:11:04.339  Network  'XXXXXXX': terminal synchronized with Infra Capital Limited: 6 positions, 9 orders, 239 symbols, 0 spreads


 
Maksim Tarutin #:
This is a clean MT5 build, which is why it says 'started for MetaQuotes Ltd.' I would expect you to know this.  I am attaching the full terminal log specifically to prove that I am not using a demo server. I have only removed my account number and personal information for privacy reasons.

2026.02.24 21:11:00.134  Terminal  MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5640 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.24 21:11:00.134  Terminal  Windows 11 build 22621, 8 x Intel Xeon  E3-1246 v3 @ 3.50GHz, AVX2, 7 / 15 Gb memory, 44 / 119 Gb disk, RDP, admin, GMT+5
2026.02.24 21:11:00.134  Terminal  C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
2026.02.24 21:11:03.136  Network  'XXXXXXX': authorized on Bybit-Live through LD- Access Server 4 (ping: 293.04 ms, build 5572)
2026.02.24 21:11:03.136  Network  'XXXXXXX': previous successful authorization performed from 
2026.02.24 21:11:04.339  Network  'XXXXXXX': terminal synchronized with Infra Capital Limited: 6 positions, 9 orders, 239 symbols, 0 spreads


Please don't be condescending, I am just trying to figure out what is happening.

It's a Terminal installed from this site, so I thought (wrongly, it's fine) it was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo. It's recommended to always download and install MT5 from your broker site.

If a naked Terminal is slowing down your server, I can only suggest you to downgrade. I can only propose build 5430.

MT5 release exe files
  • t.me
MT5 Build 5430 AVX2 exe files.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Please don't be condescending, I am just trying to figure out what is happening.

It's a Terminal installed from this site, so I thought (wrongly, it's fine) it was connected to MetaQuotes-Demo. It's recommended to always download and install MT5 from your broker site.

If a naked Terminal is slowing down your server, I can only suggest you to downgrade. I can only propose build 5430.

It’s not about arrogance; it’s about focus. I feel you are focusing on the wrong details instead of the technical regression. Like several others here, I am experiencing severe UI lag on a build that is supposedly 'stable.'
You claim that we are 'not collaborating usefully,' yet we have provided the terminal logs as requested. If those logs are insufficient, please tell us exactly what additional data you need instead of accusing us of being passive. We are here asking for help because something clearly changed in build 5640 regarding UI rendering or multi-terminal handling.
Regarding your '5 out of 500' argument: many professional traders simply refuse to update or stay on older builds specifically to avoid these issues. They don’t post on forums; they just stop updating. I have used MT5 for years and always thought that update complaints were due to user error - until I encountered this myself.

Please let's focus on the performance issue rather than making assumptions about our willingness to help.
 

Sorry, but it doesn't work.

We've removed all plugins, modified profiles, reinstalled a clean version of MT5, tested the plugins one by one, etc., and the problem persists. It's not a plugin or EA issue; the problem occurs on both live and demo accounts .

We've been trying to solve it for two days.

The software has become extremely slow, even unusable, especially in terms of graphics. The problem worsens when multiple MT5 accounts are opened on the same computer.

Along with six other people, we noticed a detail: PCs equipped with a dedicated graphics card do not encounter this problem, unlike those with an integrated GPU which cause crashes!

That might be the source of the problem! I'm not sure.

 
4587hyu854ert #:

Sorry, but it doesn't work.

We've removed all plugins, modified profiles, reinstalled a clean version of MT5, tested the plugins one by one, etc., and the problem persists. It's not a plugin or EA issue; the problem occurs on both live and demo accounts .

We've been trying to solve it for two days.

The software has become extremely slow, even unusable, especially in terms of graphics. The problem worsens when multiple MT5 accounts are opened on the same computer.

Along with six other people, we noticed a detail: PCs equipped with a dedicated graphics card do not encounter this problem, unlike those with an integrated GPU which cause crashes!

That might be the source of the problem! I'm not sure.

Confirming this. My server (integrated GPU) is lagging like crazy, but my home PC (dedicated GPU) has no issues. It's clearly a rendering bug in build 5640 affecting integrated chips.
 
Maksim Tarutin #:
Confirming this. My server (integrated GPU) is lagging like crazy, but my home PC (dedicated GPU) has no issues. It's clearly a rendering bug in build 5640 affecting integrated chips.

Not so simple, on my side I also have a computer without dedicated GPU but not problem.

But let's explore it as it could be with some of the integrated GPU only. 

 
4587hyu854ert #:

Along with six other people, we noticed a detail: PCs equipped with a dedicated graphics card do not encounter this problem, unlike those with an integrated GPU which cause crashes!

That might be the source of the problem! I'm not sure.

Maksim Tarutin #:
Confirming this. My server (integrated GPU) is lagging like crazy, but my home PC (dedicated GPU) has no issues. It's clearly a rendering bug in build 5640 affecting integrated chips.

Please go into Tools->Options (CTRL+O), then on GPU tab, and report what is printed in the Journal log.

2026.02.24 12:08:09.568    OpenCL    device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (1 units, 2200 MHz, 50080 Mb, version 3617.0 (PAL,LC), rating 579)

If you know people having similar problems, please ask them to report the same, could be useful to understand and fix the issue.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Please go into Tools->Options (CTRL+O), then on GPU tab, and report what is printed in the Journal log.

2026.02.24 12:08:09.568    OpenCL    device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (1 units, 2200 MHz, 50080 Mb, version 3617.0 (PAL,LC), rating 579)

If you know people having similar problems, please ask them to report the same, could be useful to understand and fix the issue.

2026.02.24 22:15:41.104 OpenCL opencl.dll successfully loaded
2026.02.24 22:15:41.120 OpenCL device 'Intel HD Graphics P4600' does not support fp64
2026.02.24 22:15:41.120 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'Intel HD Graphics P4600' with OpenCL 1.2 (20 units, 1200 MHz, 1629 Mb, version 20.19.15.4531, rating 439)
2026.02.24 22:15:41.120 OpenCL device #1: CPU 'Intel Xeon CPU E3-1246 v3 @ 3.50GHz' with OpenCL 1.2 (8 units, 3500 MHz, 16309 Mb, version 5.2.0.10094, rating 377)



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