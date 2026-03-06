New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor

New comment
 

On Friday, February 20, 2026, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.

In this version, we have refined the dark interface theme by updating the overall background color, as well as the colors of tabs and scrollbars, to provide a more comfortable and visually consistent user experience. 

We have also introduced the ability to conveniently work with Markdown files in MetaEditor. You can now use Markdown to create descriptions and documentation for your projects when publishing them to AlgoForge.

MQL5 has also received several improvements: we fixed a number of compiler issues, added the new Color2PRGB function, and extended support for NormalizeDouble — it can now be applied to matrices and vectors.

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Improved dark theme across all components: the trading terminal, MetaEditor, and the Strategy Tester. The overall background color, as well as tab and scrollbar colors, have been updated to improve usability and visual comfort.


    Improved dark theme


  2. Terminal: Fixed an issue that could interrupt the download and synchronization of tick history under certain conditions.
  3. Terminal: Updated fundamental data for trading instruments. The list of supported symbols has been expanded and missing data has been added.


    Fundamental data updated


  4. Terminal: Added Kurdish interface translation.
  5. Terminal: Fixed rendering of the "Edit Field" graphical object.
  6. Terminal: Fixed rendering of the "Trend Line" object. In some cases, the object was not displayed if its anchor point was located outside the visible range of chart bars.
  7. Terminal: Fixed deletion of custom symbol groups.
  8. MQL5: Added the Color2PRGB function. It converts the color type to uint to obtain the PRGB color representation. The PRGB format is used when creating graphical resources, outputting text, and in the CCanvas class of the Standard Library.
  9. MQL5: Added the NormalizeDouble method for vectors and matrices. It works similarly to the standard method for double values. For complex numbers, the real and imaginary parts are normalized separately. This method is useful when price data is supposed to be stored in vectors and matrices.
  10. MQL5: Compiler improvements:

    • Fixed a call via a function pointer returning an object.
    • Added warnings for large or negative shift constants.
    • Fixed an issue in the matrix<T>::Swap(array<T>&) method.
    • Fixed parsing of code using implicit class objects.

  11. MetaEditor: Added support for viewing and editing Markdown files. Markdown is widely used for creating documentation and descriptions across many platforms, including GitHub and AlgoForge.

    By default, .md files open in preview mode with basic styling applied for convenience. To switch to edit mode, use the context menu.


    Added display and editing of Markdown files


  12. MetaEditor: Fixed handling of project files *.mqproj encoded in UTF-8 with BOM.
  13. MetaEditor: Fixed automatic display of local variables. Their values can no longer be deleted from the Watch list.
  14. Strategy Tester: Fixed historical data synchronization issues that occurred when testing instruments with a margin currency different from the account deposit currency. For example, when testing CHFJPY with a USD or EUR deposit currency. The tester now correctly downloads the required cross rates from the broker's server.


The update will be distributed via Live Update.

 
I don't have a PC, is it possible to do algo trading on the mobile app?
 
Rajesh patel #:
I don't have a PC, is it possible to do algo trading on the mobile app?
No, its not possible to use EAs on the mobile MT4/5 apps.
 

Hi!

No mention of the "Blend2D situation", but judging by the chart axis' numbers, it seems it is already out.

Unfortunately, some of the problems of the previous problematic 5572 version seem to still be here. For instance: compiling the exact same code, an EA in maximum x64, is spending 47s in this (and 5572) versions compared to 16s in 5430.

 

Hi. Thanks for this update. Two notes from me:

1. Unfortunately, it broke the VPS and Signals tabs for me - they appear blank now. Wine 10, Debian 12, Xephyr. Reverting terminal64.exe to 5572 helps.

2. Change request for next update: when processing a deal from a signal, please drop the repeated attempt at looking up a conversion rate for the base currency, as such futile attempt is causing unacceptable delay in copying (1.1 seconds for me, including in MQL5 VPS). See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8203/page117#comment_59056518 for the detail. Maybe this is as easy as commenting out a function call?

Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
  • 2026.01.03
  • www.mql5.com
New article How to Subscribe to Trading Signals is published: Author: MetaQuotes...
 
Martin Bittencourt #:

Hi!

No mention of the "Blend2D situation", but judging by the chart axis' numbers, it seems it is already out.

 
Hello,

I would like to ask whether a final decision has been made regarding which graphics engine will be used in MetaTrader 5.

It is quite frustrating that fundamental aspects of a 17-year-old software platform keep changing from month to month. A stable and predictable long-term solution would be greatly appreciated.
 
Was the problem related to Ubuntu fixed?
 
letsgo i like your new program it looks nice thank you
 

It's still lagging like someone throw sand in gears. My CPU is 30% at peak but terminal is lagging, even the simple cross tool is not keeping up with the cursor, it's like 0.1fps. It only works "smooth" on empty chart! Add some indicators and drawings and it barely runs.

What did you do to this software? Why it works slower than a web interface??? It was never this slow! What is going on???

 
Since the new update, my platform is very very slow. I have 5 platforms from different brokers open at the same time and I see how the charts seem to freeze. The trades opened in the toolbox change their value in profit, but the chart does not move. If I want to draw something or adjust any indicator settings, everything is very slow. The update before this comes with problems, now again. What's going on? 
12345678...10
New comment