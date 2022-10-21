MT4 not working
Probably my fault, but I don't know what I did. I can't populate symbols. I tried downloading program again. Same thing. My live account name shows in upper left. I see no indicator suggesting a real connection. Something is missing somewhere on my Win10 (64) that I might have fouled up. I need information. I don't think the broker can help, that's why I come here first, but if nothing else turns up, I'll contact them (forex.com).
Check whether you are properly logged into your trading account, this is the most common mistake new users do, they use the wrong trading account credentials, so double check your trading account number, master password and broker/server.
You can see if you are properly logged in, in the Journal tab of your Terminal window and at the right bottom corner of your terminal, where the connection bars and data centers are located.
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Probably my fault, but I don't know what I did. I can't populate symbols. I tried downloading program again. Same thing. My live account name shows in upper left. I see no indicator suggesting a real connection. Something is missing somewhere on my Win10 (64) that I might have fouled up. I need information. I don't think the broker can help, that's why I come here first, but if nothing else turns up, I'll contact them (forex.com).