Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 187
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To summarise:
PROGNOSIS
EXHIBIT
THAT'S THE WAY IT IS!
To summarise:
THAT'S THE WAY IT IS!
Rena, you are unrivalled in showing funny pictures! )))
Rena, you have no equal in showing funny pictures! )))
of course.This indica is even cooler than the triangular balance.
this indica is even cooler.
Indeed, almost like Stochastic. )))))
The main thing is not to forget to erase its name and data scale, otherwise telepaths will copy it and the whole market will collapse.
Indeed, almost like a Stochastic. ))))
The main thing is not to forget to erase its name and data scale, otherwise telepaths will copy it and the whole market will collapse.
Stochastic?
Are you kidding me?
Take a good look.
The trend/flat/target is precisely defined and there's absolutely no averaging/lagging.
---
Here's your stochastic.
The signal is falling in the middle of the trend.
Well, that's a total finish ! ;))))
here's its calculation:
Stochastic shows the ratio of the closing price to the difference between the highs and lows of the price for certain periods, expressed as a percentage. Calculate the indicator stochastic can be calculated by the following formula:
%K= (C0 - Ln) / (Hn - Ln) × 100%,
where C0 - current closing price;
Ln -minimum for n periods;
Hn -maximum for n periods.
---
Well what minimum/maximum, what is this nonsense that only beginners can eat?
I have completely different formulas, which are not even close to stochastic.
and the signal is in an obscure place, unjustified by anything.
I've done it through financial calculations.
Only such calculations can be trusted in financial markets and nothing else.
I analyse the wandering/overflow of finances in the whole basket of currencies.
Where is it in stochastic?
Well, it's heaven and earth.
;)
The trend/flat/target is precisely defined and there is absolutely no averaging/lagging
That's how you see trend/flat areas on a price chart too, no lagging. )))
I.e. the predictive power is not noticeable.
If you disagree - make a simple Expert Advisor based on it, run it in the tester and show the result
because it looks unprofessional to draw conclusions from one case.
I am not talking about the signal, because everyone will figure it out and crash the market at once.
I have done it through financial calculations
only such calculations can be trusted in financial markets and nothing else.
I analyse the wandering/pumping of finances across the whole basket of currencies
Give me a new grail every week!
That's how you see trend/fleet zones on a price chart too, without the lag. )))
I.e. the predictive power is not noticeable.
If you disagree - make a simple Expert Advisor based on it, run it in the tester and show the result
because it looks unprofessional to draw conclusions from one case.
I am not talking about the signal, because everyone will figure it out and crash the market at once.
ptsc....
I started here and was completely disappointed.
Don't take me back to that, okay?
Would I have boiled my skull for 14 years if everything was fine?
---
There was this guy Strange on the forum.
he said this to a forum member once:
I was already making money when you were just running around with a stochastic ;))))
---
Okay, I'm out of here.
I'm off to install v11.
copilot I want it to work
Pairs in operation for a month and a half.
The pairs I'm using.
A pair in the works in a month and a half.
The pairs I'm using.
I can't find it on your profile.
Is that on the demo?
A pair in the works in a month and a half.
The pairs I'm using.
О! Cool - can you post the robot? Is it MT5?
Or describe the TS... I sometimes use your robots for editing and TS too and put them on real. In Signals there are some developments from you in the basic execution with the code base.
Thank you for your work!!! and Help.