Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 188
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why did you delete the signal?
why did you delete the signal?
That's it.
The week is 30%.
I checked the indica, it's fine.
Enough of this.
and all
week is 30 per cent
I checked the indica, it's fine.
Get over it.
Less than 30% in a week?
You didn't see the ending.
But I don't care.
;)
What is the point of opening a signal for a week?
There is a tester for checking, and without opening a signal the checking goes fine.
Usually a public signal is not opened for yourself.
Gentlemen, the drawdown ended by the end of the day and came out in the plus zone
Then I closed all the trades, kept the signal open for night, morning, day and closed it.
You should have watched, I made something cool at the end, which is related to the topic of the thread by the way.
and this movement is going to last a long time.
Here's the moment of closing all the trades.
Try to find source codes to take what you earned - Automated Trading Systems - MQL5
why did you delete the signal?
and all
week - 30%
indik checked, normal
Hare on that.
So?
Well, yes, I didn't want to show the last deal, which pulled out about 600 ue of the last minus into a plus.
but it's been up for two hours, so whoever saw it saw it.
---
By the way, copilot I picked up.
but his intelligence level didn't inspire me.
He's still a bit low, he's talking about simple truths, I'd say school truths, that's all.
so I crashed it and rolled back to the previous, more reliable system.
yeah, I didn't want to show the last trade, which pulled out about 600 ue of the last minus into a plus.
but it's been up for two hours, so whoever saw it saw it.
Rena, let's say you got out of the drawdown by martin, you were lucky.
But you realise that this is not a system, admit it at last.
Rena, let's say you got out of the drawdown by martin, lucky.
But you realise that this is not a system, admit it at last.
I didn't admit it, I got out.
And you got out according to the indicator.
and in the end it was not marting, but trading on real targets and forecasts.
Do you understand that, observers?