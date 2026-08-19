Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 181
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Rena has leaked once again, the topic can be closed
haha
demozit is alive for now, don't carp.
All right, I'll tell the truth about what I'm doing.
I'm checking out this indica for the whole patty, practically, under the cover of a martin, a martini.
it ain't no martin,
martinis for fun, for intrigue.
hahaha
and I'm still getting real money from the triangles.
And the indica.
maybe you can make one, like this, it's not complicated:
trend and flat, you can see everything in the palm of your hand.
three days of flat ahead and sink down!
Forget about MO, switch on MO_ZG, where MO is only 1/2rd, I told you 100 times.
ahahaha
of the pink pony world.
that the MoD isn't a strategy, that's understandable.
---
About the pink ponies, I had to ask the gpt:
Pink PonyWorld is a fantasy representation of a world filled with cute and cheerful ponies coloured in shades of pink. It is an image that is often associated with childhood, fairytale and peaceful places.
In this view, the world of pink ponies is usually associated with bright and pastel colours, rainbow arcs, flowering fields and joyful events. In this world, ponies can be friendly and caring, and the environment can be beautiful and magical.
The world of pink ponies is often associated with children's games, cartoons and books. It represents a kind of utopia where all problems and conflicts are solved through friendship, understanding and magic.
Ultimately, the world of pink ponies is a fictional place that brings joy and imagination. It can serve as a source of inspiration and allow us to remove ourselves from reality for a while to immerse ourselves in a world of fantasy and joy.
---
regarding the utopian triangle....
the triangle is sinking relentlessly:
already
it's gonna be 1k soon ;)
regarding the utopian triangle....
thetriangle is relentlessly sinking:
It feels like it has already sunk more than one deposit and continues.
It's like he's already sunk more than one deposit and he's still doing it.
Zhora, do you know the difference between withdrawal and deposit operations?Which one is on my screen?
Zhora, do you know the difference between withdrawal and deposit operations?Which one is on my screen?
Rena, do you seriously believe that there are gentlemen here who believe in funny pictures?
I, for example, trust only what I can personally verify.
That is: monitoring, PAMM, investment password, singal.
Except for a few signals you have merged over the last 10-15 years, I have not seen any achievements.
The current signal does not inspire hope.
The fact that you opened it supposedly to test some idea is not a good argument.
Usually a signal is opened to show / prove, to earn.
If your triangles are making huge profits, why don't you open a PAMM / MAMM?
I can't understand one simple thing: if you want to prove something, why don't you do it in a mature way?
And if you don't want to, why all this fuss?
What kindergarten? That's how it's done:
Rena, do you seriously believe that there are gentlemen here who believe in funny pictures?
I, for example, trust only what I can be personally convinced of.
That is: monitoring, PAMM, investment password, singal.
Except for a few signals you have merged over the last 10-15 years, I haven't seen any achievements.
The current signal doesn't give me hope either.
The fact that you opened it supposedly to test some idea is not a good argument.
Usually a signal is opened to show / prove, to earn.
If your triangles are making huge profits, why don't you open a PAMM / MAMM?
I can't understand one simple thing: if you want to prove something, why don't you do it in a mature way?
And if you don't want to, why all this fuss?
non-RAMM strategy, with clear rules, reinvestment is not favoured, only vice versa.
The strategy is the simplest.
after all the formulas for calculation are found (i.e. when the development is completed), you only need a few lines of code to make it work by itself.
and on the signal, the strategy will be leaked to the masses.
to repeat this strategy is like two fingers to the pavement, you just need to see a steith and alles - the strategy will be lost.
What kindergarten? That's how it's done:
It's getting there.
But you're a little small. I'm like that.
You know, like a mac-dougue.
;)
Well, it's getting there.